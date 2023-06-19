“HUES” An Exhibition of Paintings, Sculptures & Prints by 21 contemporary artists in Jehangir Art Gallery

The hues and peculiarities of the beauty of nature in vivid seasons, wonders of nature.

Susheel Martin Foundation – Nireekshana Activity and Achievement Centre will present a group art exhibition of paintings, prints and sculptures in different mediums and styles under one roof at Jehangir Art Gallery - Auditorium hall, 159, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda Mumbai 400001 from 20th to 26th June 2023, It will be inaugurated at Jehangir Art Gallery Mumbai on 20th June 2023 at 5 pm by the Hon’ble Chief Guest - Mr Manoj Kotak - Member of Parliament – North East Mumbai, Mr Krishna Hegde, Ex MLA, Deputy Leader and spokesperson : Shiv Sena, Mr Prakash Bal Joshi Eminent Artist, Mr Rajiv Kasat – Renowned Architect , Mumbai in presence of many art lovers, collectors, patrons/connoisseurs etc which will be followed by a preview of the art works displayed at the venue. The exhibition will continue till 26th June 2023 as per the gallery timings ,11 am to 7 pm. It will showcase several artworks such as paintings, prints and sculptures in vivid mediums and techniques like realistic, semi realistic, abstract, contemporary, modern, surrealistic, spiritual etc in oil, acrylic colours, water colours, soft pastels, acid colours on silk, charcoal, pen and ink, fibreglass, copper and steel, etching, fibre, mix media and many more.

The hues and peculiarities of the beauty of nature in vivid seasons, wonders of nature, realms of life, landscapes, cityscapes, historical monuments and traditional heritage of Indian culture and its various vignettes, sensitive mindscapes and the emotions in the human minds in apt arena and environment along with the desired visual textural effects and finesses created by the participating artists will be displayed in this exhibition.

Image Caption: Paintings by Ashif Hossain & Satyajit Varekar

Susheel Martin Foundation (SMF) is a Nireekshana School and Day care for intellectually challenged children from urban slums in Bangalore. They work to empower the intellectually challenged children with education, hygienic care and vocational skills and thereby integrate them into a normal lifestyle in the society. They have organised this show with an aim to promote such activity and thereby do the promotion for the artists and their artwork in different mediums and styles in the present art world.

A part of sales proceeds from the artwork in this exhibition will be generously used by the foundation for noble social causes on a charitable basis.

From: 20th to 26th June 2023

The artists participating in this exhibition are as under :-

Parag Borse, Ashif Hossain, Satyajeet Varekar, Ratan Saha, Prakash Bal Joshi, Om Swami, Vishwajeet Kumar, Vishal Sabley, Kadambari Mehta, Aparimita Sapru, Chandrakant Phadtare, Varsha Balwani Kukreja, Trapti Badjatiya, Dadasaheb Yadav, P.J. Stalin, Priya llango, Prof. Mansing Katkar, Atul Bhalerao, Maredu Ramu, Shashikant Patade, Oorna Datta.

VENUE:

Jehangir Art Gallery

Auditorium Hall,

161-B, M.G. Road

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400 001

Timing 11am to 7m

Contact: +91 98195 11124