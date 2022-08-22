HypaSwap& BNB: Crypto Networks That are Aiming for Multi-Millions

The existing traditional banking system always complicates lending and borrowing money. Additionally, banks pay more significant percentages of interest on loaned money, while lenders receive pennies.

HypSwap aims to solve this problem with efficient lending and borrowing mechanisms. As a result, lenders can send their assets to the HypaSwap liquidity pool and earn substantial interest rates.

Additionally, borrowers can secure crypto loans after providing adequate collateral. This operation is easy, fast, and secure in the HypSwap ecosystem.

One of the critical objectives of a DeFi protocol project like HyperSwap is to bank the unbanked. However, from the team's market analysis, HypaSwap noticed more crypto owners in developing countries than in developed ones. Therefore, HypaSwap intends to bridge this gap by encouraging more users to adopt their DeFi projects.

Furthermore, to guarantee the security of lenders' funds on HypaSwap, lenders will always receive their payments together with the promised returns. Therefore, when borrowers return their loans with interest, the interest is shared among all lenders.

However, when borrowers fail to repay, their collateral is liquidated to pay lenders. Hence, in any case, lenders' assets are refunded and risk-free. This feature will entice more holders, and HypaSwap will have more assets to lend out, encouraging more people to adopt cryptocurrency.

HypaSwap gas fee

All transactions on the HypaSwap platform will be at a reduced gas fee. This reduction will enable first-time users with small capital to borrow what they can conveniently pay back.

HypaSwap Security

Thanks to its robust architecture, the platform supports a high level of security for people's digital assets. In addition, HypSwap established a security protocol to ensure compliance and risk mitigation.

HypSwap's bug bounty program rewards users for reporting malfunctions and vulnerabilities. This feature will enhance the platform's security by preventing issues like cybercrime and crypto-jacking.

HypaSwap Token

The utility token of the HypaSwap ecosystem is known as HYPA, an ERC-20 token created on the Ethereum Network consensus. This token is used to pay interest by the borrowers and receive interest earnings from lenders. Holders can also stake HYPA in the HypaSwap liquidity pool to earn more rewards.

Binance

BNB is the utility token of the Binance exchange, created in 2017. BNB was an Ethereum-compliant token during its launch but switched to its network, Binance Smart Chain BSC, in 2020. Since its launch, BNB has gained more popularity, making the coin tradable on almost all crypto exchanges worldwide.

BNB also has a market capitalization of about $47 billion, making it one of the world's top 5 most significant coins. BNB powers most of the operations on the Binance exchange, which is the largest crypto exchange according to trade volume. Traders utilize BNB to pay for trading fees at the discount rate on the Binance exchange.

BNB has numerous use cases within and beyond its ecosystem, and different companies worldwide have adopted it. For example, Binance pays 90% of their worker's salaries with BNB, which can be stored on the Binance wallet or any other reputable crypto wallet.

Additionally, through API integration, BNB is used as a payment system on platforms like Monetha, HTC smartphone Pundi X, and others. Also, freelancers on platforms like CanWork can receive their earnings through BNB.

Furthermore, BNB partners with GameFi projects like Decentraland, Axie Infinity, and Loom Network to allow users to pay for in-game rewards. They also facilitate payments on auction items and land purchases.

Holders of BNB tokens can also participate in the governance protocol of the Binance ecosystem. The holders are responsible for making decisions that develop the platform.

HypaSwap, through its DeFi protocol, will make lending and borrowing digital assets more efficient for all its users without central authorities.

Anyone who purchases HypaSwap ($HYPA) with Bitcoin during its presale will receive a 10% bonus for using BTC. In addition, there is also a referral bonus of $50 for you and your referral for every $200 spent by your referral.

Presale: http://join.hypaswap.io/

Website: http://hypaswap.io/

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal