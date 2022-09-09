Breaking News
I don’t mind investing in promising start-ups: Chiranjiv Patel

09 September,2022
Chiranjiv Patel is a young, dynamic and active entrepreneur loving the new role of an investor. After investing in the travel-based app, Tripster, the entrepreneur is all set to invest in promising start-ups in the country.

Chiranjiv Patel founded the Re.1 Mentorship Program, where the start-ups apply, and only a few get selected to be mentored by Chiranjiv Patel. Patel mentors at least 6 -10 start-ups a year and has mentored more than 50 start-ups since the inception of the Mentorship Program.


Chiranjiv Patel shares, “Tripster, the app that I recently invested in, is a promising start-up and offers something new to the present and existing generations. Travel after covid has become a much-loved hobby for everyone to explore the world, so I felt the app and this business will never fade, as people love clicking pictures and making memories. Having a separate travel diary kind of account makes it easier to save the important travel moments too.”

He further shares, “The start-up ecosystem of the country is growing stronger, and the youth of the country is coming up with some really good solutions to various huge problems. I think all they need is mentorship and I love being surrounded by the passionate youngsters and seeing their businesses flourish over the years due to mentorship lessons.”


Website Link: www.tripster.world

Instagram Link: https://instagram.com/tripster_travel_app?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

