'I'll have my own distinct identity," says the new musical genius J D Singh whose just released song crossed 2 millions viewership in no time!

"Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything." - Plato

With a diploma in audio engineering who also dabbled with advertising background J D Singh (jd_ncoke) has landed in Mumbai as a music director with a scintillating song, 'Bichhad gaye hum yaara..' (with lyrics by Kumaar and sung by Raj Burman) on Zee Music which just got released.

Regarding the theme of the song, JD informs that "it's a tale of love and emptiness" at the same time while predicting that it'll be a superhit song in no time.

ADVERTISEMENT

JD idolises musical greats like Ilaiyaraaja, A R Rahman and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and explains how his musical journey has been influenced by them.

From Delhi to Mumbai JD's journey hasn't been all purple and fine linen. Warding off all the hardships and obstacles JD released his first ambitious music single and have some big releases in the pipeline.

With the dream to become a singer (singing was his childhood passion, so he says), JD became a music composer. He worked as a music director for around 200 jingles.

Regarding competition in music industry JD tells, " I don't believe or perturbed by any competition. I just want to be a better composer than I was yesterday and whatever space I can make for myself over here is good with me. I am not getting into the race. I just want people to listen to my work and feel good so that I can gain the love and respect of my audience.

"We have a lot of talent over here and we have so much music in us that just relying on remaking older songs doesn’t suit us. We can give the world what the world has not seen so far musically. I would stick to making original music," says JD plainly.

Though JD idolises A R rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan and Arijit Singh, he doesn't want to copy them either as a singer or as a music composer. "I'll have my distinct identity," JD says emphatically before signing off with a note of indefatigable optimism.