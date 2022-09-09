I saved my family's future, you should too

The last leg of your retirement goal investing is family pension plans. Life insurance pension plans are one of the most secure investments for ensuring lifelong income after retirement.

Because of their simplicity and worry-free operation, single premium pension plans are a popular option in India. These plans not only give income stability, but they also protect your money from inflation and taxes throughout the dormant time.



How to build an investment for the whole family?

To build a solid investment pillar for the whole family, you must invest in a family pension. The family pension is money given to the family of a government employee if he or she dies while still in service.

A family pension is paid to the widow/widower and, in the absence of a widow/widower, to the children of a government employee. The employee must have started working at a pensionable business on or after January 1, 1964, but before December 31, 2003.

Some Basic Rules of Family Pension

If the surviving spouse or children are under the age of 25, they will be eligible for a family pension if the government employee was receiving a pension and has:

â Died while in service on or after 01/01/1964 or

â Retired/died before 31.12.1963 or

â Retired on or after 01/01/1964

The Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules of 1972, on the other hand, provided for a family pension in such cases.

Family Pension Rules After Death of Pensioner

According to the Department of Pension and Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) laws, there are certain criteria on how the family pension is given to the Pensioner's family members after their death.

Here's a step-by-step guide to claiming a pension following the death of a pensioner:

1. You must go to the pension-paying bank with the Pensioner's portion of the PPO (Pension Payment Order) and the Death certificate.

2. The manager will explain the method used in that branch in detail.

3. To activate the pension, the Pensioner must submit the death certificate and a short application if they have a joint account with their spouse. If the Pensioner does not already have a bank account, they must establish one at that branch.

4. The bank will verify the family members' identities by requesting their Aadhar card, Pan Card, and a combined picture.

5. To activate the pension plan, the bank will amend the date of death. The spouse will get half of the pensioner's PPO.

6. Following completion of all requirements, the bank will notify the CPPC and begin crediting the pension to the family member's bank account.

Family Pension Rules For Central Government Employees

According to the Indian government's guidelines, the family pension should be computed at a uniform rate of 30% of basic pay in all circumstances, with a minimum of 3500/-pm and a maximum of 30% of the highest income in the government.

When you get closer to retirement, you should concentrate on reaping the rewards of the assets you've accumulated over time. You may get them as a monthly income or as a lump payment after retirement.



What is Single Premium Pension Plan?

A single premium pension plan is simply a plan in which a huge lump sum amount may be invested in a single transaction. The plan is still functioning and does not need any more contributions to fulfill the advantages you have chosen.

As a pensioner, you may benefit from a single premium pension plan in a variety of ways. Some of the most notable benefits are as follows:

1. Because this is a one-time investment, no further obligations are required. Simply transfer the maturity profits from your retirement savings plan to your single premium pension plan.

2. Your spouse and any other financially dependent family member will get a lifelong pension if you purchase additional life insurance.

3. Additionally, give additional coverage for life-threatening critical illnesses.

4. If you choose a delayed annuity, you may borrow money from the insurance in case of an emergency before the pension begins.

Wrapping It Up

A family pension protects the family in the event of the sudden death of the family's breadwinner. The family pension plan, however, only covers central government workers and a few state government employees.

You can assure advantages such as a family pension, a single premium pension plan, and other financial security benefits for your family with these multi-purpose investments.

