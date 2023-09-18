“IDENTITY” An Exhibition of Paintings and Sculptures by 3 contemporary artists in Jehangir

The event, a testament to their collective dedication to the world of art, is being held at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.

Artists - Zakir Husain Tanha, Ram Kumbhar, Asif Shaikh

In a celebration of artistic prowess and cultural significance, three contemporary artists - Asif Sharief Shaikh, Zakir Husain Tanha and Ram Kumbhar - have come together to present the 'Identity' Art Group Exhibition. The event, a testament to their collective dedication to the world of art, is being held at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. Preparations for the exhibition have coincided with the onset of the Ganesh festival, reflecting a spirit of creativity and artistic expression that resonates throughout the city. Lord Ganesha, revered as the patron of intellect and wisdom, is emblematic of human advancement and progress in intelligence.

Asif Sharief Shaikh –

He had his art education at Vasai Vikasini’s college of visual arts, Mumbai followed by an advanced course at L.S. Raheja School of Arts, Bandra, Mumbai. He earlier showcased his works under the series ‘Joy of life ‘Atmakhoj’ and others in many solo and group art shows in reputed art galleries at Mumbai, Jaipur, New Delhi, Ujjain, Dubai, Bhubaneshwar etc and got good response for his thematic presentations. He also took part in many art camps, workshops, demonstrations and received several awards and recognitions from leading art promotional institutions of global and international reputations. His works are in the proud collection of many leading art collectors and promotional institutions.

He mostly works in Acrylic colours on canvas, He has been deeply obsessed by Nature & its wonders in different seasons, panorama of nature, his real life experiences and their memoirs. His drawings showcase the visual impressions/ memories that shape his idiom. They illustrate inspirations from the rustic earthy life from rural Maharashtra. He distills the recognizable iconic images into basic elements. So his ethereal language is born out of ephemeral impressions of the wavering and splitting sun rays on water, the cattle walks on dusty roads and hovering twilight. A deep obsession with leaves, vivid trees and their trunks, plants, moss gathered on wet walls, rustic steel plates stones of vivid sizes, earth and their everlasting impact on his sensitive mind alongwith the impression of their close interactions, marvellous associations with the surroundings through fragrance/ aroma spread everywhere form various colourful flowers, petals etc find a prominent place in his works. Also, he is fascinated by their affectionate proximity and the resulting happiness or pleasantness that originates from such iconic ingredients complemented by the brightness of sunlight, the glittering of stars, chirping of birds, butterflies, mists, dew and other wonders of nature in different seasons.

His latest thematic works incorporating these ample ingredients and their useful interactions/ interrelations/ associations always generate positive energy and visual pleasure. Being lucid and transparent, they always share a dialogue with the viewers due to their unique compositional perspectives duly supplemented by apt colours and their harmony in the respective arenas.

Zakir Husain Tanha

He hails from Solapur and had his art education at Solapur and Mumbai. Then he participated in many art exhibitions in leading art galleries all over the world. His thematic work was always appreciated by art lovers and collectors in Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, New York, USA, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Dubai, Netherland, Iran, etc He is a proud recipient of several awards and appreciations for his thematic presentations in art galleries , art camps, workshops, demonstrations, special thematic presentations etc. He has been duly honoured by art fraternity in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Switzerland and France, Germany, Singapore, and WTC Dubai etc. His work is his unique identity and is known in the present art world as its creator.

He often deals with complex contemporary issues and his recent series ’Bint-e-Hawwa’ deals with one of the contemporary issues about the importance of female in a society. Working in Acrylic colours on canvas with a free creative mind, his works illustrate his day to day experiences, environment, social issues and nature, science etc His works mainly travel between many art movements like surrealism, realism, abstraction etc in an artistic manner. He has highlighted superb human quantities like mercy, affection, attachment, affinity, innocence, kindness, love etc in a woman in apt perspectives and arenas of his works and also a symbol of knowledge, beauty, freshness, enthusiasm, colours, energy etc that enhance the emotional aspect of any woman. His thematic works are very perceptive and unique as well as aesthetic.

Ram Kumbhar

Born in a family of Kumbhar as in a small village, he developed an attachment with clay and pottery since childhood. Later on, he had his art education at Sir J. J. school of Arts, Mumbai in sculptures. His basic instincts during the childhood stay in native place in the village were duly supplemented by advanced techniques and skills learnt & practised afterwards. He has worked in many media like brass, steel, fiber, glass, copper, metal etc. He has showcased his work in many art exhibitions in leading art galleries and got good public response from the present art fraternity. He is a proud recipient of many awards from leading art promotional institutions and his works are in collection of many reputable art collectors.

His works are the unique identity of the creative instincts and skills in him and he is known as a creator of this work in the present art world. His latest series of water bubbles, balloons, series of bubbles etc exemplify the creative endeavours made in S S & MS, Metal, Brass & SS fibre etc. They denote the life experiences on a regular basis and render ample joy, pleasure, curiosity, happiness etc to all viewers due to their compositions and supreme visual perspectives in the apt arenas of fine arts. His bubble series & other series being eloquent and transparent always share dialogue with the viewers leading to their joy and good appreciation.

The "Identity" exhibition promises to be a thought-provoking and visually captivating experience. Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the diverse worlds created by these three remarkable artists. The exhibition will welcome art lovers at the Jehangir Art Gallery from September 19th to 25th, 2023, and discover the power of art in shaping our understanding of identity and belonging.

From: 19th to 25th September 2023

“IDENTITY” An Exhibition of Paintings and Sculptures

By contemporary artists – Asif Sharief Shaikh, Zakir Husain Tanha, Ram Kumbhar

VENUE:

Jehangir Art Gallery

Auditorium Hall

161-B, M.G. Road

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400 001

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Contact: +91 9975390465, 9967910606, 9881526621