IFITech 4MP Bulb Camera: Your All-in-One Solution for Home Security

IFIHomes, a leading brand in home security solutions, is proud to introduce its latest product – the IFITech 4MP Bulb Camera.

Rohit Khosla, Founder & Managing Director of IFIHomes

This innovative camera is designed to fit on to typical Indian bulb holders, making it easy to install in any room of your house. With its ability to connect to your home WiFi and provide mobile access through a mobile app, this camera is the perfect all-in-one solution for your home security needs.

The IFITech 4MP Bulb Camera is not just a camera – it also has 4 LED lights to provide motion-activated lighting during the dark. This dual-purpose feature makes it an ideal addition to any room in your home. With its high-resolution 4MP camera, you can easily monitor your home from your mobile device, ensuring that your loved ones and belongings are always safe.

Made in India with the highest quality materials, the IFITech 4MP Bulb Camera comes with a 1-year warranty, giving you peace of mind knowing that you are investing in a durable and reliable product. After a successful soft launch on ifihomes.com, flipkart.com, and Amazon.in, IFIHomes is excited to announce that the product will now be available in various online and offline stores across the country.

IFIHomes has also recently been conferred with the prestigious recognition of the Most Innovative Start-up of the Year 2022-23 by the well-known platform, Global India Business Forum. This sought-after recognition is part of the slew of accolades that the lifestyle e-commerce brand has received since its inception in 2014.

Rohit Khosla, Founder & Managing Director of IFIHomes has been the mind behind several successful initiatives, such as Verismo Networks, which he co-founded. Validating the range of his enterprising ability is the fact that the entrepreneur was responsible for the Intel Capital-funded venture’s general management, sourcing, manufacturing, and pricing until it was acquired by Jadoo TV, while for IFIHomes he has single-handedly for the last 6+ years driven the decisions around innovations. His leadership behind the cutting-edge technology at IFIHomes is based on the strategic decision of riding the growing Smart Home market in India.

Informed by the founder’s strategy, IFIHomes has set the target to double its sales and launch more and more Made-in-India products in a few international markets in the coming financial years. Moreover, the brand and its robust team of 20 continue to eye an expansion of the company’s inventory and consumer base, with the aim of catering to a wider class of customers.

If you are looking for a simple and effective way to keep your home safe, the IFITech 4MP Bulb Camera is the perfect choice. With its easy installation process, mobile access, and motion-activated lighting, this camera is a must-have for any home. Order yours today on www.ifihomes.com and experience the peace of mind that comes with knowing that your home is always secure.

Dealer Enquires for IFITech Security devices and Home Automation are welcome. Reach out to us on partner3@ifihomes.com

IFITech and SeTracker are the brands of IFIHomes.com