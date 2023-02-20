IITian Aditya Jain Overtakes All In CAT With 99.98 Percentile!

CATKing correspondent met with Aditya Jain, who achieved 99.98 percentile in CAT. A young and enterprising MBA aspirant who is a final year student at IIT Delhi and a student of our Institute.

Following are the excerpts from the interview

CATKing: Congratulations! It is a pleasure to know about your journey. What were your thoughts after you saw the result?

After calculating my raw score, I never expected 99.98, but the scaling worked in my favour.

CATKing: Please, tell us something about your educational background, your family, personal interests, hobbies and passion.

I am currently in my final year of Civil Engineering at IIT Delhi. I come from Kota in Rajasthan. About my hobbies, I play Hockey. I also participated in the InterIIT tournament last year.

CATKing: Was this your first CAT attempt?

Yes, this was my first attempt.

CATKing: Tell us the impact that caking had on this journey.

I was struggling in the VARC section. I was barely able to clear the cutoff. But then I joined CATKing in May. And since then, my marks started to increase gradually, and on the CAT exam day, I was able to perform and got 99.63 percentile in the VARC section. All the RealCAT mocks and the sectional tests were helpful.

CATKing: What was your CAT preparation strategy?

I did not have any unique strategy. I just wanted to give my best. If I can do good in VARC, then it will indirectly affect my whole paper.

CATKing: What were your strongest and weakest sections? Tell us your section-wise strategy.

My weakest section was VARC, and my strongest one was QA. My strategy was to stay calm, read carefully, and maintain good accuracy in the VARC section. For DILR, I used to select the sets and mark them with numbers, then attempted in that order. For QA, I used to attempt as many questions as possible because my accuracy was good right from the start of my preparation.

CATKing: Was joining the CATKing coaching institute beneficial for your overall CAT preparation?

CATKing played a crucial role during my CAT journey. I will always remain grateful to CATKing.

CATKing: How important were mock test series for you? How many mock tests did you attempt?

I attempted around 40-45 mocks during my preparation. RealCAT mocks were very close to the actual CAT exam. They were indeed REALCAT mocks.

CATKing: Please tell us about your exam day strategy!

I wanted to keep myself calm and ensure that I believed and stayed confident about my preparation.

CATKing: Any further guidance or tips for CAT aspirants?

Practise as much as you can and solve past year papers. Believe in yourself.

CATKing: Which IIMS/ TOP B SCHOOLS are you targeting?

I am targeting IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta.

