IMAX Opticals Wins International FAME

Indian Optician Awarded World’s No.1 ICONIC Eyewear and EyeCare Showroom.

Recently, IMAX Opticals has been Awarded World’s No. 1 “ICONIC Eyewear and EyeCare Showroom”. The winner is selected from multiple entries from around the world . Imax Opticals is one of largest optical showroom showcasing Exclusive Signature Collection of all International Luxury Brands coupled with Excellence in EyeCare .

The Founder and Entrepreneur Mr.Chirag Gada whose dynamic approach coupled with an Eye for Fashion has elevated IMAX into the Best International ICONIC Store putting India on the forefront of the Global platform.

IMAX Opticals located in Vile Parle, Mumbai is known for its latest digital eye testing technology curated from Japan and state-of-the-art contact lens clinic managed by highly qualified Optometrists. It has specialised Myopia Control Spectacle Lenses, Personalised Precision lenses for complex prescription, Ortho K Evaluation ,customised Prosthetic lenses, Topography Inscription Lenses , special Paediatric section, Sports Vision Glasses , Multi speciality Contact Lens, Colour Blindness Test. They provide Express Delivery in one hour. Their In House Brand IMAX Premium Eye-Wear inspired and designed in Italy are the affordable Trending eyewear which go with your style and your attitude.

Mr.Chirag Gada said the two years of Covid-19 pandemic gave enough time to focus on internal processes, products, pricing , employee growth, sales & marketing and customer acquisition. “We managed cost and ensured our business is managed optimally, which has helped us to completely turn around into a healthy bottom line-driven company.”

He also said that the market for eyewear is growing immensely. “Earlier, 3 out of 10 people were glued to computers and required vision correction. Today, everyone, including kids, are consuming content through various digital devices and are facing more radiation than required and need correct Eyewear for protecting their vision for lifetime."

“Eyewear as a product category is good to be discovered online but difficult to transact online because it is not a sizeable product like apparels or footwear,” Mr.Gada said, adding, “Any product that is made to fit has to be tried and bought and no technology can replace the qualified Optometrist in front of you as they will provide precise and accurate Eyewear according to personal requirement.”

His store IMAX Opticals and Watches signifies high levels of quality & trust with transparency in pricing that more than 70,000 patronised customers have come to expect from different parts of the World. IMAX has a long standing trust and credibility with its customers since 20 years. It is a brand that cuts across generation with its reputation of unmatched sales service and care for each and every individual which gives them a reason to revisit.