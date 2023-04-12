Immerse, Rehearse, Learn: Language Learning Made Easy in VR

Virtual reality (VR) has been transforming many industries, and language learning is no exception.

Dave Dolan, Chief Product Officer, Veative Group

Until a few years ago, learners used to rely on reading books, listening to audio recordings, watching TV shows with subtitles, and taking classes. However, VR takes language learning to a whole new level by creating fully immersive environments where learners can interact with the digital world in a more realistic and engaging way. With VR technology, learners can now immerse in a virtual environment that simulates real-life situations, allowing them to practice and improve their language skills in a safe, interactive, and engaging way. When used in conjunction with traditional methods, language learning in VR offers many advantages, including increased engagement, motivation, and retention of information, making learning more effective and fruitful for learners.

Here are the suggestions by Dave Dolan, Chief Product Officer, Veative Group

Transforming the way we learn languages with VR

Why learn languages? In today’s world, where connectivity has become the norm, being able to speak more than one language is a more valuable skill than it ever was. Despite the convenience of technology, learning a new language can still be an overwhelming task that makes people anxious. Research by VRScout shows that nearly 95% of learners fail to achieve their desired level of proficiency in language learning. This is particularly noteworthy in the case of English, which has a staggering one billion learners worldwide. A high drop-off rate means that a significant number of people are unable to successfully learn the language despite efforts. Virtual reality is set to be a game-changer in the way we learn languages today.

Immerse

A key contributing factor to the high drop-off rate in language learning is the difficulty learners face in relating to and experiencing the context and situations they study. This can be attributed to a lack of immersion and exposure, whereby learners do not have sufficient opportunities to engage with the language in real-life settings. In virtual reality, students can immerse themselves in the world of language learning. By using a VR headset, learners can be transported to virtual environments that replicate real-life situations in a safe and controlled setting. In a VR environment, learners can use multiple senses to fully engage with the language and culture they are trying to learn. Imagine you are sitting at a café in Paris, sipping a café au lait as you watch the bustling crowd pass by. Suddenly, a friendly waiter approaches your table and asks if you would like to order something. You take a deep breath and begin to practice your French, ordering your favourite pastry and chatting with the waiter about the weather. VR offers a truly immersive language learning experience that can help learners develop their skills faster and more effectively.

Rehearse

The most essential skills that are involved in the process of learning a language are reading, writing, speaking, and listening. One of the biggest hurdles for most learners while learning a foreign language is developing speaking skills. Learners can study and practice reading, writing, and listening in isolation without the need for interaction with other people. However, speaking practice cannot be studied in isolation, as learners need to communicate with others to develop fluency. To develop this skill, learners must engage in real-life interactions with native speakers or other language learners to practice speaking in a natural and meaningful way. However, for many people, interacting with a native speaker can be intimidating and daunting, making language practice difficult. Language learning in VR offers an uninhibited way to practice and improve language skills without the fear of making mistakes. Consistent practice in a VR setting can also help boost confidence and reduce anxiety when interacting with native speakers in the future. According to a study by Beijing Foreign Studies University, using VR for language learning has shown a 10X improvement in confidence.

Learn

VR enables learners to immerse themselves in a simulated environment, which allows them to not just learn the language but experience the language in context. Unlike some traditional language learning programs that may focus on memorizing vocabulary that may not be relevant in daily life, VR language programs prioritize real-life contexts and situations that you may encounter while travelling or interacting with native speakers. By emphasizing functional knowledge, VR language learning modules equip learners with useful skills that can be easily applied in real-world situations. For example, learners can practice a flight check-in at a virtual airport or engage in a simulated conversation with a native speaker. This immersive experience helps learners to improve their listening and speaking skills by enabling them to practice in a realistic environment.

Although VR has the potential to revolutionize the process of language learning, it is not designed to replace a human teacher, as it cannot fully replicate the guidance and expertise that an experienced educator can provide. Rather, its purpose is to supplement and enhance language learning by building student confidence and preparing learners for various situations and contexts they may encounter. With broad exposure to a variety of scenarios, VR-based language learning is an excellent addition to any language learning environment.