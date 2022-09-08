Immunicorn (IMU), Cardano, and Algorand: Best Under $1 cryptocurrencies to include in your portfolio

Building a strong portfolio is a mix of dedication, risk, and luck after much research.

Experts believe a good portfolio is one with an appropriate balance of stable coins, medium-risk tokens, and high-risk ones. If the only thing missing in your portfolio mix is a low-priced cryptocurrency, this review should help you.

In this article, we consider three cryptocurrencies with promising prospects that currently sell below one dollar in the coin market. These crypto assets have great utility and other factors to succeed, and we think their low price could make them a profitable adoption in the long run.

Cardano (ADA), Algorand (ALGO), and a new crypto asset Immunicorn (IMU) are the three cryptocurrencies to consider, and we review them below.

Cardano (ADA)

The Cardano token, ADA, is a top crypto asset with a USD 15+ billion market capitalization that places it among the top 10 crypto assets on Coin market cap by market capitalization. Cardano (ADA) is being monitored by over 2.2 million individuals that placed it on their watchlists, and it's inarguably the most popular under one-dollar cryptocurrency in the crypto market.

The top crypto asset hit an all-time high of USD 3.10 in the previous trading year but has since struggled to surpass the USD 0.7 mark this year after its decline in price due to the bear market. Cardano (ADA) currently sells at around USD 0.4-0.6 market price, but analysts are optimistic about an upward rally towards its all-time high. They believe the cryptocurrency has all it takes to achieve this, and proactive risk takers could find its adoption at this point profitable.

Cardano is an open-source project that runs on a proof-of-stake consensus. It boasts dedicated developers that constantly implement features that see it improve in valuation and adoption. One of such is the Alonzo hard fork launch in September 2021, which saw the token surge in price and hit an ATH. The Cardano network allows the building and deploying of smart contracts, enabling developers to build native DApps on the network.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) is the utility token of the Algorand network, which enables users to access a fast network with improved efficiency compared to other blockchains. The blockchain network is streamlined for cheaper transaction costs, and it runs on a permission less proof-of-stake eliminating the need for mining or any other energy-intensive process.

The ecosystem boasts necessary features for real-world application, including high scalability, efficiency, safety & security, cost-effectiveness, among others. As of December 2020, Algorand completes about a million transactions per day.

ALGO powers the ecosystem and drives its functionalities.

The token boasts nearly 2 billion dollars in market capitalization and 580K+ inclusion on different watchlists. It is another low-price cryptocurrency with great potential, and it sells at a current market price slightly above USD 0.2.

ALGO reached an all-time low of USD 0.1 in 2020 but broke the USD 1 price market during the last year's bull rally, hitting a year high of USD 2.83 which is the closest it has come to its USD 3.28 all-time high. Experts believe the token can rally beyond the USD 1 mark again if the market condition becomes favorable. Thus, it could make a good addition to the portfolio in the long run.

Immunicorn Finance (IMU)

Immunicorn (IMU) is a new cryptocurrency project with utility in DeFi. The blockchain network aims to improve the global financial system, bringing opportunities in DeFi to users and eliminating the cons associated with traditional financing. Immunicorn will run a DAO (Decentralized autonomous organization) governance that will improve decentralization within the ecosystem and encourage community development and activeness.

Immunicorn will offer staking, minting, lending, and borrowing opportunities as part of its goal of creating passive income earning opportunities and attracting more adopters to increase its Total Value Locked (TVL) and rival other DeFi protocols in the market. IMU will facilitate all these functionalities as a transaction fee, governance token, and rewards.

The BEP 20 token has a high potential for adoption, and experts believe Immunicorn Finance could be a successful project once it launches. It's currently available at presale below USD 1, and this could be a perfect entry point as good projects tend to experience price increases upon launching into the market. Find out more about the project and join the presale here .

Presale: http://imu.immunicorn.io/

Website: http://immunicorn.io/

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

