Immuno Life Pvt Ltd launches "30 M's Tulsi Nasya Inhaler" - A distinctive tulsi inhaler

Immuno Life Pvt Ltd launches 30 Ms Tulsi Nasya Inhaler A distinctive tulsi inhaler

Updated on: 03 August,2022 02:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The recently launched "Tulsi Nasya Inhaler" works in both preventive as well as corrective measures.

The covid-19 pandemic was a bane for humanity, causing millions of people to lose their lives. Smell loss is among the very first signs of COVID-19.

 

Due to olfactory dysfunction, there comes the need for effective respiratory products like inhalers. IMMUNO LIFE PVT LTD, an Ayurvedic company that Manufactures, Exports, Supplies and Trades quality Ayurvedic and Herbal products, launched its first distinctive product, "Tulsi Nasya Inhaler" that works in both preventive as well as corrective measures.


 

Discerning the public demand, IMMUNO LIFE has applied for the product's patent.

 

Made using Tulsi Oil, which acts as a natural immunity booster, the product was proven to comprehend Antifungal, Antiviral and Antibacterial properties. This Tulsi Inhaler is helpful for respiratory disorders like Bronchitis, Sinusitis, Running Nose, Common Cold, Stuffy Nose, Sneezing, Sore Throat, Cough and Headache since it relieves congestion and facilitates smoother breathing.

 

Distinctive in the market, it uses all-natural ingredients like Tulsi Oil and Eucalyptus Oil that can help to decrease mucus and expand the bronchi and bronchioles of your lungs. IMMUNO LIFE has also launched a range of herbal cosmetics which are, Chemical-Free, Sulphate Free, Silicon Free and Paraben Free.

 

Website: www.30mshop.com

