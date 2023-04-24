In A Special Conversation With The Director Of Photography, Vedant Chavan

With 8 years of experience, having shot a diverse range of projects from music videos and commercials to narrative short films, feature-length projects, and web shows, Vedant says, “Career in any field of art is a never-ending learning process.”

Director of Photography, Vedant Chavan

“We must appreciate the value of making mistakes and learning from them in order to improve and grow as a professional.”

Let us ask a few questions to know more about Vedant, his work and his experience.

Q&A:

Q1) Please tell our readers something about yourself, your career and your achievements

Ans. I am Vedant Chavan, a seasoned visual storyteller, also known as a cinematographer. My passion is to translate a director's vision into captivating films that resonate with audiences. In the last 8 years, I have shot a diverse range of projects, from music videos and commercials to narrative short films, feature-length projects, and web shows. My work has been recognized and awarded for its outstanding cinematography in music videos and short films.

Q2) Are you currently working on a project/movie which is about to release?

Ans. Exciting news! I have just wrapped up work on a project that is set to release on Christmas this year on the popular OTT platform Paramount Plus. Meanwhile, my latest project, 'Trinket Box', a spine-chilling horror feature film shot in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently running in theatres across the US.

Q3) Can you share an insightful incident in life that has helped you learn and grow in life?

Ans. Working on set is a continuous learning experience, with each day presenting new opportunities to refine your skills and communication with your crew. One experience that stands out to me was working with a director in Mumbai who was a true perfectionist. Although I won't name names, I made quite a few mistakes during my time with him due to my fear of being criticized. However, this experience turned out to be a valuable one, as I learned important set etiquettes, hierarchies, and how to work effectively under pressure. Overall, I have come to appreciate the value of making mistakes and learning from them in order to improve and grow as a professional.

Q4) Can you share some of your good/bad experiences in this industry?

Ans. One of my most unforgettable experiences on a film set was while working on the Indian film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. It was like a masterclass in filmmaking, especially watching a veteran actor like Anil Kapoor in action. His unwavering dedication to each scene and his respectful treatment of everyone on set, including crew members, were truly inspiring. Additionally, observing Jay Patel, the cinematographer, at work was a priceless learning opportunity.

While I cannot recall any particularly negative experiences at this moment, I approach each one as a learning opportunity. By reflecting on my experiences and extracting valuable lessons from them, I am able to grow and evolve as a professional.

Q5) Tell us about your biggest competition in this industry?

Ans. The biggest competition for any professional is often themselves. While it may sound like a cliche, this statement holds true in any industry, especially in the competitive world of filmmaking. A small success can sometimes lead to complacency and even arrogance, which can be detrimental to one's career. It is important to stay humble and grounded and always strive for improvement.

I firmly believe that every project is an opportunity for growth, and I always analyze my work critically to identify areas where I can improve. By taking this approach, I can learn from my mistakes and continue to refine my craft. At the end of the day, it is not about competing with others but rather competing with oneself to become the best version of oneself.

Q6) Whom do you idolize? Who is your source of Inspiration?

Ans. As a filmmaker, I believe it is crucial to be observant of the content being produced around us. With the internet providing a platform for talented individuals to showcase their skills, it is important to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the field of entertainment. Personally, I am always watching shows and series to learn about new techniques, storytelling methods, and other innovative approaches to filmmaking.

My sources of inspiration come from the works of some of the most renowned filmmakers and cinematographers in the industry. For instance, Vince Gilligan's shows, such as "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," have always fascinated me with their exceptional storytelling and character development. Moreover, I look up to cinematographers like Marshall Adams, Hoyte van Hoytema, Kaushal Shah, Michael Slovis, Yasu Tanida, and Roger Deakins for constant inspiration.

I strongly believe that a career in any field of art is a never-ending learning process. By continuously seeking inspiration and striving for improvement, we can push the boundaries of what is possible and create truly exceptional work.

Q7) Where do you think yourself down the line of 5 years?

Ans. As a filmmaker, I am a big dreamer, and I have plans to create some personal projects in the future. While I have a clear vision of what I want to achieve, I know that patience and manifestation are key to bringing my ideas to fruition.

Over the next three years, I will be working on various feature projects and shows in the US. I have several projects and timelines mapped out that I am excited to bring to life. While I am committed to these projects, I am also mindful of the importance of staying flexible and open to new opportunities that may arise.

Ultimately, I believe that hard work, perseverance, and a passion for storytelling are the key ingredients to achieving success in the film industry. By staying true to my vision, embracing new challenges, and continuing to learn and grow as a filmmaker, I am confident that I can bring my dreams to life and create meaningful, impactful work.

Q8) How do you operate and how can one connect you?

Ans. I am always open to connecting with others and discussing the latest movies and series. While my availability may be limited when I am on set, I am generally easy to reach and enjoy helping others whenever I can.

If you would like to connect with me, there are several ways to do so. You can reach out to me through my social media accounts, which I have listed below. I look forward to hearing from you and chatting about all things film!

Website: www.vedantchavanfilms.com

Email: vedantchavanfilms@gmail.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dopvedant