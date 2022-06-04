In Conversation with Girish Arora, MD Alniche Lifesciences

Alniche Life Sciences, headquartered in New Delhi, India, is a dynamic pharmaceutical company that markets specialized, high quality, effective, affordable & value-for-money medicines & wellness products in India.

Girish Arora, MD Alniche Lifesciences

Alniche’s path of success commenced in 2007, when Mr. Girish Arora with his three decades of rich experience in the healthcare industry realized a therapy gap for a Nephrology focused organization which could cover all Nephrologists across India.

The Pan India expansion is attained as earnings are invested back into the organization for introducing new therapy areas & field expansion. In a short span of time, Alniche has emerged as a fierce competitor in the Nephrology & Critical Care segment and is continuing the success story in newly expanded therapy segments. The company is pioneering in bringing novel molecules/formulations in Renal Care & Critical Care. The current turnover/revenue of the company is 300 crores.

USPs of the Brand?

Alniche is committed to making available innovative pharmaceutical products in the Indian market covering the entire spectrum of therapy from preventive, curative & maintenance aspects. Strengthening Product Portfolio is one of the key strategies that sails the organization ahead of its competitors. The prime focus is to enrich each therapy area with unique products that have a scientific back up and offer end-to-end treatment. Our strong portfolio, with products both domestic & licensed from global partners, fulfills the unmet needs of patients in the areas of Nephrology, Critical Care, Gastroenterology, Skinceuticals, Neuropsychiatry and Cardiac Diabetes Care. Quality, for Alniche, holds pivotal importance, therefore all the manufacturers are certified with ISO, WHOGMP & c-GMP certifications. Each product at Alniche goes through stringent testing during the manufacturing process, leaving no room for quality grievance. Furthermore, it has its own Medical and Pharmacovigilance department that is engaged in PMS & coordination with manufacturers to ensure quality compliance.

Challenges for the Company?

When he started envisioning the dreams of founding his own pharma company, the first challenge was to compete against global & well-established organizations that had earned the faith & trust of doctors. Other hurdles like financial constraints, maintaining quality & gaining the trust of doctors didn’t stop Girish to set the path for the establishment, growth & diversification of Alniche as he believes “in the middle of every difficulty lies the opportunity to grow.”

Core Competencies of the Brand?

Alniche has continuously showcased the power of core competencies. Alniche’s primary core competency is innovation. With a long history of developing unique & innovative technology products, Alniche is pioneer in conceptualizing & commercializing many novel product concepts in India to enrich product portfolio in Collaboration with DPSRU. To promote the “Make in India” concept & encourage Indian researchers to come up with novel technologies & products. Alniche has formed an R&D alliance with Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research University (DPSRU) – Govt. of NCT, India’s first Pharmacy University. This affiliation of industry & academia promises to augment further development of new products enabling innovations to meet the medical needs of the Indian population. Alniche put emphasis on quality & customer service.

Cross-Functional Digital Initiatives of the Company?

DRSC: focused on Healthcare Experts

The team focuses on providing educational & scientific information to doctors, practicing physicians, nutritionists, paramedics, medical enthusiasts by providing online access to literature search, case studies, educational presentations, in-clinic digital presentation & scientific articles.





My Healthytude: focused on Masses, Patients & Caregivers

The team is educating patients on their health conditions to foster better engagement with HCPs. They are delivering complete & current information to the patients that help in creating an atmosphere of trust, enhance the doctor-patient interaction & enable patients to take an interest in their healthcare. It promotes healthy lives & wellbeing for everyone, everywhere & shares health-related information on social media. Health experts share their views to educate patients.



Alniche Health: focused on CKD Patients

The app offers a wide range of information like Kidney health, exercises, daily health routine, burst the myths revolving around a diet of CKD and dialysis patients & include easy & healthy recipes safe for patients within the nutritional guidelines. This app not only helps patients & their caregivers but also saves doctor’s time.





TED: focused on the Sales Team

Each team member can access training modules anytime, anywhere, bringing the convenience of time, consistency of updates, the accuracy of brand knowledge & progress report to monitor improvement. TED is employee-centered and offers a great deal of flexibility in terms of time & location. This e-learning method enables us to customize our learning tools based on the needs of the learners.





Alniche Tele Consultancy: focused on Doctors & Patients

Comprehensive & highly customizable practice management platform for doctors to improve their practice and engage their patients. The app helps patients save their time & money, manage their medical records, book appointments digitally & A/V consultations. It’s a win-win situation for both doctors and patients.





In-Reach: focused on Doctors & Chemists

Alniche adopted digitalization to inform doctors & chemists about existing & upcoming brands.

Future & Expansion Plans of the Company?

Alniche has plans for expanding its operation to other countries via exports as Indian pharmaceutical products are having excellent credibility in other countries hence India features among the top five pharma exporters in the world. Alniche plans expansion in the domestic market into new therapy segments like Gynec & Ortho. On the international front, Alniche would expand its in-licensing business & add more products from other countries to its already existing range of 11 international products. Alniche has also ventured into the manufacturing segment through its manufacturing unit Effikasia Lifesciences. Alniche plans to supply the medicines for chronic therapies directly to the patients by setting up an online facility.

How did you Survived During the COVID-19 Era?

Alniche has responded to COVID-19 pandemic with its wide & exclusive Critical Care range which includes COVID-19 treatment, supportive & Immunity booster therapies. To augment the government's effort in the current pandemic, Alniche has introduced a wide range of products for COVID-19 patients & supplied to COVID-19 hospitals in both private & government sectors. To provide an uninterrupted supply of medicines, we launched a dedicated 24X7 customer helpline & email.