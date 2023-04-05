In Conversation With Natascha Shah, One Of The Leading Wellness Coaches In The Country

What you draw on paper could one day become real- too good to be true?

Natascha Shah

Well, this is not a page out of a storybook, this is what Manifestation Drawings are all about. Natascha created this concept after years of research and practice.

In an enlightening conversation, she shares with us the details and throws light on her Wellness Brand Moonlit and Co.

Q: Since how long have you been practicing healing and what all do you specialise in?

A: I have been practising since a decade, with friends and family and started doing it with a wider audience seven years ago. I specialise in Inner Child Healing, Breathwork, Manifestation Drawings and crystals.

Q: What are Manifestation Drawings?

A: Manifestation drawings are the most unique and powerful way to manifest, using sacred symbols from world mythologies. It’s based on the theory that drawings use more creativity, imagination, focus, energy, time and effort than the other tools like scripting and affirmations. Also, the scared symbols have their own mystical energy making this method potent and effective.

Q: Do you teach how to do this or draw them for clients?

A: Both. Before manifesting successfully one needs to have released major blocks that act as hurdles in thinking freely. People who feel they aren’t ready to manifest on their own take release session from me and ask me to draw for them. While some learn how to do it themselves and practice regularly.

Q: What does one do with the drawing?

A: It can be placed in your alter/ bedroom/ living room/ work space. It basically works in the energy of the space as well as the people inhabiting it and keeps your energy field clean and hurdle free. Some people like to tear it as soon as they make it- that’s a way of offering it to the universe.

Q: What else does do you offer?

A: Besides individual healing sessions at my studio in Vasant Kunj New Delhi, I also hold workshops and design wellness experiences for corporates, universities, hospitality brands. We are also planning our first wellness retreat in June, in Himachal. My own wellness resort in the Himalayas is also under construction.

Q: What is Moonlit and Co.

A: Moonlit and Co. is my brand, besides all the wellness experiences I also offer crystals, crystals jewellery, portions and candles.

Q: Give us 3 tips to increase positivity in life

A: 1. Start your day by writing a page in your journal- everything that you want to accomplish that day. Small goals, baby steps.

2. Take out one hour during the day, to do something you truly enjoy doing. Remember self love is the highest form of love

3. End your day by making a list of all the things you are grateful for, even if it’s something as small as clean bedsheets.