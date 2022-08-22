In conversation with Tanay Pratap, Founder and CEO, Invact Metaversity

Invact Metaversity recently launched its part-time Finance Equity Research programme, which will run over 2-3 months. It requires 10 hours of coursework, group discussions and feedback per week.

Tanay Pratap, Founder and CEO of Invact Metaversity

We got in touch with Tanay Pratap, Founder and CEO of Invact to discuss more about the course, his plans for Invact and what the future holds for the edtech industry.

1.Please elaborate on the course more. Why did you decide to create this course?

The course focuses on equity research, a course that essentially involves valuations of stocks in public markets, and advising people on whether to buy or sell their investments. Students must be able to read a balance sheet, do various types of analyses on it, and then develop a valuation that accurately takes into account all types of economic activity, including micro, macro, and geopolitical ones.

There is a high demand for entry-level equities research professionals in India because this is a competitive area. When we speak to individuals from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, we learn that numerous boutique firms and even larger corporations are searching for candidates for these entry-level positions in India. A significant amount of the work that we do for India is actually outsourced from India, and we believe that this is one of the key stages toward India being the global knowledge hub for the twenty-first century.

Things have moved remote, and we’re receiving more demand for such industries from foreign countries. I've only made one good step toward ensuring that we train enough people in that sector to meet the current demand.

What number of students are enrolled? And how long will the course last?

We have enrolled nearly 300 students. It's a 10 week course right now, which will be followed with a 24 week course after that.

I'm assuming the class has already begun, how are the students doing with their first experiences? Does the course continue to use the Metaverse?

I think students have loved it. They have tweeted and showered a lot of love on Twitter. Yes, the course is using metaverse. But, the Metaverse is going to get unlocked to students after they have submitted their first assignment. We are implementing a community mechanism that is more focused on rewards, and all of the community experiences will then take place in the Metaverse.

Is it accurate to say that the global slowdown is causing the edtech sector to struggle with funding? How are things going for Invact?

Yes, it is true to say, but there’s a threefold difficulty that is attacking the edtech industry at the same time. There is a global slowdown and less funding, that much is certain. However, some startups are getting funding. The COVID effect comes in second. Parents purchased online courses for their children because students were at home during the pandemic, but now that pandemic is over and people want to get out of their homes and are less interested in staring at the laptop or phone screen. Lastly, the fact that more tech businesses are focusing on solely hard-selling their product while paying very little attention to creating real-time value out of their service or product, is, in my opinion, the most critical factor in hampering the industry. If your business is sales-driven, you will have to bear the consequences as your CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost) keeps increasing. All three of these problems are severely impacting the financial status of the edtech companies. .

Things are actually going pretty well for Invact. We have just started the course. We don't plan to raise money. We have a 24 month runway. We also have a low burn here. We didn't need to spend any money on advertising ourselves. Within 30 minutes, all 300 seats were full. Since there is a high demand for the product, I believe we won’t have to become a sales engine ourselves. We are putting our efforts towards solving the issue at hand first, and I believe that by the time we do, the economy will be better. This is a product that people actually need rather than just think is nice to have. Therefore, this needed product will likewise have a unique type of demand, which will soon be demonstrated with figures. Thus, things are actually going well.

To know more about them, you can visit - https://invact.com/

