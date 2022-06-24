In conversation with Vinish Arya, Director, Go Devil: Bringing AR & VR into their business plan

Q1 Tell us about your company and how you come together (both the Co-founders)?

Answer: Go Devil is a prominent player in the online fashion garment industry in India. I (Mr Vinish) am the director of the company and have more than 10 years of experience in producing and exporting garments to different countries around the world. We launched the Go Devil brand with the sole aim of providing quality and trendy fashion clothing to prospective buyers at a price which represents the best value for money. Some of the unique selling propositions (USPs) of our products include exquisite styling, first-rate quality, unique design patterns, and pocket-friendly prices. We follow direct to customer (D2C) business model and besides receiving orders on our official website, we have collaborated with popular eCommerce markets to expand our reach among the target market. In sum, we have been able to make a mark in the Indian market quite quickly and growing leaps and bounds by the day.

Q2 Everyone is talking about the metaverse, blockchain and AI as the next big thing, but what exactly is the hype, in your opinion?

Answer: There is a lot of hype about the new-age emerging technologies such as metaverse, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI) among others. There is no doubt that these innovations will change the very face of the businesses across industries in the coming years. While the speed of the change might differ from industry to industry but sooner or later, every business has to adapt itself to make way for these technologies for improving their functional procedures and operational mechanism.

We at Go Devil have a very open and embracing attitude towards technology. Especially when it comes to the adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), we are all set to chalk out an ambitious plan to integrate these innovations into our business model. With the help of AR and VR, our prospective customers can virtually try out clothes to find out exactly which pair suits them the most. These innovations will also help us to reduce return rates by offering buyers a precise idea about the size and fittings of the clothes.

Q3 Go Devil's specialization and the services that your company offers.

Answer: Go Devil offers a wide range of fashion clothing to both men and women categories in the Indian market. We have a very rich experience in the production and export of the garments and with the launch of Go Devil, we are leveraging our competence in the garment field to offer the best quality, trendy clothing line to Indian buyers. The fashion outfits offered by Go Devil come with a unique combination of style, design, quality, and value for money.

Prospective buyers can place orders on the official website of the company https://godevil.in/ . Also, to enhance our reach to wider sections of society, we have collaborated with leading eCommerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart among others. In the future, we also plan to collaborate with other stakeholders in the marketing, retail, and delivery ecosystem of the garment industry which will further help us to enhance the scope of our business among the prospective buyers.

Q4 What big things are you looking forward to?

Answer: We have set ourselves an ambitious target of becoming a 100+ crore company in the next ten years. To achieve this aim, Go Devil is planning to raise funds and is currently in talks with a number of stakeholders in the financial ecosystem. The raised money will be infused to achieve significant expansion in production, marketing and sales, and new customer acquisitions for the startup.

We will also significantly enhance the adoption of new-age technologies such as AR and VR in our business model. This will help us to deliver a more vibrant and evolved customer experience. Go Devil is also exploring opportunities to take the brand to the global stage and start exporting our trendy fashion outfits to consumers all over the world. We are open to collaborations, especially in the field of marketing, sales, and delivery channels to deliver enriched experiences to our customers.

Q5 How much of the world is going to change by what you are doing?

Answer: By offering quality products at affordable prices, Go Devil is contributing to making the world a better place. Meeting the needs and aspirations of our consumers is at the heart of Go Devil’s working philosophy and to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction, we have developed a very vibrant value chain for our business.

Along with our commercial interests, we are equally cognizant of the challenges our society is grappled with. To solve these issues, we have taken a number of innovative steps. Take, for instance, the outsourcing of raw materials. Unlike others, we purchase raw materials only from partners who practice responsible and sustainable methods of producing commodities. We offer equal employment opportunities and by involving local talent and youth in our business practices, we are helping in the development of local economies and the well-being of communities. Also, we are contributing toward the realisation of the Make in India campaign as our entire manufacturing of clothing line is done here in the country.

Q6 How do you explain your company to someone in the industry?

Answer: We are the leading manufacturer of fashion clothing lines for both men and women in the garment industry in India. Our flagship products include t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and activewear and the high style quotient, best quality, and competitive pricing are features that set us apart from the rest. We have been consistently ranked among the top organisations in the online fashion retail segment and our products are available on all leading e-commerce sites including Amazon and Flipkart. Go Devil has adopted the D2C business model which is an ideal way for delivering quality products to consumers at the best price.

Q7 Where the company sees itself in the next 6 months and in the next 12 months - in terms of customer acquisitions and other business areas. What are your targets like?

Answer: We have set ambitious goals for ourselves from both short-term and long-term perspectives. In the next 6 to 12 months, Go Devil wants to achieve 5X growth of its current level and wants to expand its customer base to at least 10X the number we currently boast of. We are aggressively working to enhance our reach and have partnered with leading eCommerce platforms to expand our appeal to wider sections of society. In addition, we are working closely with our partners throughout the value chain so as to enrich the buying and delivery experience for our target market. Besides, we continue to have a laser-like focus on keeping the cost down and retaining our existing customers for achieving better profitability and business growth in the near future.