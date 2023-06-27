Inauguration of Upgraded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mai Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

The upgraded ICU Unit at Mai Mangeshkar Hospital was inaugurated on Sunday, June 25th, 2023, marking a milestone in improving critical care services.

The inauguration witnessed the distinguished presence of Muskan Jain (Assistant VP CSR Global), Mr. Raji Nair (Senior Assistant VP Facilities & Logistics and Travel – Global), Mr. Yusuf Bhavnagarwala (Senior Assistant VP – Insurance) along with other leadership members from EXL, Mr. Krishan Bhatt (Executive Director at Spherule Foundation) & Mr. Seshu Kavalipurapu (Volunteer at CPR Group) as well as dedicated Doctors and Staff members from Mai Mangeshkar Hospital. Their presence underscored the significance of this milestone event, highlighting the collective commitment towards strengthening critical care facilities and improving healthcare outcomes.

EXL, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, played a pivotal role in funding and supporting the ICU Unit's current upgrade. With the generous support of EXL, the ICU at Mai Mangeshkar Hospital underwent substantial improvements, expanding its capacity to accommodate 23 beds. This significant expansion allows the hospital to serve a broader range of critically ill patients, addressing the pressing need for accessible and high-quality critical care services. The ICU Unit is expected to reach full operational capacity within the next 2 to 3 months, further enhancing the hospital's capabilities.

In addition to the ICU upgrade at Mai Mangeshkar Hospital, the collaborative efforts of the Spherule Foundation and volunteers from EXL resulted in a series of impactful awareness sessions across the city of Pune. These sessions aimed to educate and empower communities on critical topics such as road traffic accidents and first aid, mental health and stress management, and breaking the menstruation taboo. By equipping communities with knowledge and preventive measures, these sessions aimed to minimize the occurrence of ailments that necessitate critical care, fostering a proactive approach to healthcare.

Spherule Foundation (www.spherule.org) and CPR Group (USA) served as implementation and supporting partners, respectively, for this transformative initiative.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, EXL creates agile, scalable solutions and executes complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, EXL is over 47,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents.

Spherule Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to making a positive impact across India in the domains of education, health, women empowerment, and the environment. With a pan-India presence, the foundation diligently works towards addressing key societal challenges and promoting sustainable development.

Mai Mangeshkar Hospital, part of the esteemed Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, has gained recognition for its dedication to delivering medical services at highly affordable rates. Located along the bustling NH4 highway, Mai Mangeshkar Hospital is strategically positioned to serve as a crucial emergency care centre, often catering to a multitude of trauma patients.

The collective efforts of EXL, Spherule Foundation and CPR Group exemplify the power of collaboration and social responsibility in revolutionizing healthcare delivery.