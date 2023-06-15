Breaking News
Inclusive Fashion Takes Center Stage: Ka.pable by Kashvi Khurana Unveils Trendsetting Adaptive Clothing at Bangalore Marriott Show

Updated on: 15 June,2023 01:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a recent fashion show held at Bangalore Marriott, the Paralympic Indian team, as well as other renowned personalities from the specially abled community, took the ramp by storm, showcasing the latest trendy designs in adaptive clothing for women. The show was organized by Shobana Dhiman, founder of the Dhiman Welfare Trust, a non-profit organization that works towards empowering people with disabilities.


The designs that stole the show were created by 16-year-old Kashvi Khurana, founder of 'Ka.pable', a newly launched brand, based in Amritsar, that specializes in creating adaptive clothing for women. Kashvi's designs have been gaining attention for their comfort, style and inclusivity. Miss Wheelchair India 2014,


Ms. Rajlashmi was the showstopper. Her creations are also worn by Miss Wheelchair India, Somya Thakur. It was not just Kashvi's designs that made the fashion show a success, the event also saw the presence of Deepa Malik, a Padma Shri awardee and President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). For Kashvi, sharing the stage with Padmashri Deepaji was an exciting moment, and it was a true honor for her to have her designs showcased alongside such inspiring individuals.


Speaking about her experience, Kashvi said, "It was an incredible feeling to see my designs being worn by such amazing individuals who have made a difference in the disability community. Sharing the stage with Ms.Deepa Malik was a dream come true, and I hope that this will inspire more people to create inclusive clothing that caters to the needs of all individuals, regardless of their abilities."

Kashvi's creations have already made a significant impact in the fashion industry, and she has proven that age is just a number when it comes to making a difference. With her talent and passion for creating adaptive clothing, Kashvi is sure to continue breaking barriers and making a difference in the lives of many.

