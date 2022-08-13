Independence Day Excitement at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai

Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai’s leading destination for entertainment, dining and shopping with a variety of premium stores, multiplexes, and restaurants, is all set to delight shoppers on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day with a host of alluring campaigns, exclusive deals and captivating offers.

The mall will be lit up with beautiful colours starting from the 12th of August to the 15th of August to echo the joy of the nation and honour this momentous occasion.



The shopper’s paradise has planned an array of activities that make it the destination of choice for celebrations over the long and leisurely weekend. Whether you’re looking for a camera for your vacation, a television for your OTT binge or a new laptop for work, Phoenix Marketcity’s grand shopping fiesta’s ‘Electronic Fest’ will focus on each product category, offering exciting promotions and discounts throughout this period An auto show is sure to delight car lovers looking to test drive or buy. Or shoppers can opt to soak in the relaxed vibe of a street market set up especially in Dublin Square for a change of pace. For those drawn to more cerebral pursuits, register for the Chess Club happening on the 13 th and 27 th of this month! The mall houses over 600 premium and high street brands both Indian and

international and shoppers can browse with ease as the mall stays open for special happy hours from 13 th and 14 th August until midnight! Live entertainment keeps things exciting with the renowned Blue Band churning out fabulous tunes to entertain all age groups and adding extra pizazz to the exciting weekend.



So head over to the mall this weekend, it’s going to be a wonderful celebration!



12-15 August : Celebratory lighting of the façade

13-14 August: Extended shopping hours till Midnight

13 and 27 August: Chess Club

12 -14 August: Auto Show

14 th August: Freedom Jam- Live performance by Soul Temple & 2 Blue Band – open to all