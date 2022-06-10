Independent Singer - Songwriter Vincent Boral talks about the success of his debut single Kuch Na Chahida Mainu

Though the advent of digital streaming platforms has made it easier for independent artists to put out their work, it is still quite difficult to make a mark without the backing of a big music label.

Vincent Boral, however, has managed to do exactly that. His debut single “Kuch Na Chahida Mainu”, which was released just two months back, has been viewed and streamed by a large number of listeners globally already.

Talking about the success of the song, Vincent says, “Your first song is always special. While I had done covers earlier, this was my first original track as a singer. The success of ‘Kuch Na Chahida Mainu’ has given me a lot of confidence. It has enabled me to keep working on the kind of music I believe in and create songs with honesty. I feel blessed as a lot of things fell in place organically. It is not easy for an independent artist to get a foothold in the industry and I am truly grateful to the audience for showering so much love on my debut single.”

The Kolkata-born Vincent had a keen interest in music right from his childhood. He was a part of a church choir at one point of time and music, in some form, always existed in his life. While pursuing his degree in Civil Engineering from Acharya Institutes, he realized that he was not cut out for a 9-5 job and the only thing that would ever give him happiness is music. He decided to follow his heart and work towards being a full-time singer-musician.

Vincent’s cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ made him a social media sensation and since then, he has rendered many popular songs on his YouTube channel. His rendition of the R. D. Burman composed ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ from ‘1942: A Love Story’ is a fan-favourite. Releasing his own single, however, was a special feeling for Vincent.

Elaborating on the same, he says, “I got a lot of love for my cover versions. However, there was a strong urge in me to create an original track. From recording the track to shooting a picturesque music video, everything involved a lot of struggle. I had the support of a great team and we managed to pull it off somehow. We had decided that we would not be making any compromise on the quality of the audio track and the music video. The audiences’ acceptance of our song has been the reward for our hard work.”

‘Kuch Na Chahida Mainu’, which released on Vincent’s official YouTube channel, has garnered close to 1.5 million views in a very short span of time. The song has also been streaming on all major audio platforms including Spotify, Saavn, Gaana and Amazon Music, among others. It has received a good response from the listeners across the board and that reflects in the number of views or streams the song has managed to generate in the last two months.

“Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam have been my biggest inspirations. However, I have tried to develop my own distinctive style. My favourite composer is Pritam Chakraborty and I hope to sing for him someday soon. I feel we should learn from everybody we meet and interact with. An artist is shaped by the kind of experiences he goes through. Happiness is as important an element in shaping us as is sorrow. I hope to explore a myriad of emotions through my music”, he says.

Encouraged by the success of ‘Kuch Nahin Chahida Mainu’, Vincent has released another single titled ‘Main Pagal’. Released just a couple of days back on his YouTube channel, the single has received a very good response from the listeners and is on its way to becoming yet another success story for the singer-songwriter. In the next couple of months, Vincent will be releasing a bunch of singles across different genres.