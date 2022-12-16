India has originated a new way of forex trading through robotic software!

Every industry is transitioning to automation, and so is trading. To date, 70-80% of Europeans have embraced and implemented the route of automated trading in the Forex market. Following that, a conference was organized to appreciate the efforts of Sahil Ali. He is the founder of ‘Costa Forex’ the first company operated through robotic software.

Costa Savings app

Sahil Ali grabs the spotlight as he launches his first automatic trading software company!

The primary goal of the conference was to honor the efforts of Sahil’s company and the strategies through which he, along with his team, enabled a number of its consumers to increase their incomes to a greater extent and establish a track record of success.

Along with being the director of Costa Forex, the twenty-year-old Sahil is also the founder of the Costa Savings app and another company, India Trades. Costa Forex and India trades are forex trading platforms with fully automated robot setups and professional account management.

Apart from trading companies, Costa Savings is a platform that can ease the investment process for customers.

Costa Forex is India’s first company to develop auto trading software, which utilizes the most exact trading program and is handled through robots to increase profits by ensuring a limited risk.

Sahil discussed at the conference that the prime goal of generating Forex robots for trading is to expand the trading sector in India. He believes that if people use automated trading systems, they will easily trade numerous accounts or different trading methods simultaneously. It also distributes the risk of losing positions over several instruments.



While talking to the media, Sahil Ali stated that his company Costa Forex would help consumers to generate orders, track trades, and search for trading opportunities across various markets, which is made effortless through his automated software Forex Robots.



The young man Sahil also added to his conversation with the media that his automated systems can be the most beneficial in trading, where even the entry or exit has a significant impact on the result of a deal. He mentioned that all the additional orders, including stop losses and profit targets for protection, are automatically produced as soon as a position is registered. The Forex Robots that supervise Costa Forex will automatically study the chart and place a trade. Moreover, his robot executes trades automatically with risk-free management and at a profit margin.

The management of the conference also invited the clients of Costa Forex to speak of their experience working with the team of Sahil’s company.



Shabbir Khoja, a client of Costa Forex, praised the efforts of Sahil's company Costa Forex. He said that the young entrepreneurs at Costa Forex helped him create an excellent project for him, and their software has substantially assisted his ability to earn money without having any prior expertise in the foreign exchange market. He also added that on the capital of $2,000, he consistently received returns of more than forty percent every month over a period of over six months.

Another client of Costa Forex, Mr. Shikhar, disclosed that he was hesitant to make any investments before he came to know about his company. He added that the team at Costa Forex provided all the information and explained the entire investment procedure. Undoubtedly, they work with such proficiency that anyone can benefit from their trading criteria. Since he works, he earns a part-time income equal to his salary, which helped him during the pandemic.