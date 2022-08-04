India should work towards encouraging upcoming entrepreneurs to boost the renewable energy sector

Q1. Tell us about Su-vastika Systems and its product offerings?

Su-vastika Systems is a technologically sophisticated Power Storage and Solar Power Generation company. The company's mission is to create influence, disruption, and change in conventional energy, solar energy, and backup landscapes.

Our product range consists of:

The Emergency Rescue Device (ERD): It is the latest technology for lifts and it has solved a major problem of the elevator back-ups. The earlier technology was a challenge for lift manufacturers due to the wear and tear and frequent break down of lifts.

The High Capacity Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS): This device replaces the big generators in the societies and commercial buildings. They can be used for various applications to run high-capacity machinery like CNC, Moulding machines, and heavy medical equipment and give back up as an alternate to the online UPS, as these products are developed with zero switch over time. The UPS are 3 phase input and 3 phase Output and can run on Lead Acid as well on Lithium batteries. The UPS have already been installed in various projects across India and we have also filed a patent for the same.

Lithium lifPo4 batteries: There are chargers for EV industry that we have developed for 2 wheelers, 3 wheelers and cars which can run on solar as well and can provide back up in case of power failures. We are working on manufacturing Lithium lifPo4 batteries in house for which the Battery Management System (BMS) and in house manufacturing capability is being created. High-capacity battery banks are also being created by us as that is the future for the high-capacity UPS and big solar projects.

Testing jigs for Electric Vehicles: These help test the complete vehicle including the battery, motor and controller individually which help in the quality manufacturing process as well as the repair and maintenance of electric vehicles. These jigs are very important for the battery swapping units, where batteries are charged, and quality need to be checked consistently.

ATS Automatic Testing Equipment: It is useful in the manufacturing of UPS, Inverter, solar inverter and PCU for single phase and 3 Phase Systems.

Small & solar based UPS: These are useful in residential projects and offices. They are Wi-fi based and GSM based for monitoring of the data and two-way communication. We are creating these systems in such a way that the repair of the equipment will be impossible without taking the online permission from our company CRM. These equipments have the provision to communicate through Bluetooth so that servicing can be controlled through that port.

Q2. Tell us about the Emergency Rescue Device (ERD) and the breakthrough technology behind it?

The ERD is the latest technology for lifts and it is a breakthrough in this sector. The issue of wear and tear and frequent breakdown of lifts is now resolved with continuous operational lifts without any breakdowns. The ERD also works are a replacement for generators in the case of lift back-up and it can also be powered through solar.

Additionally, there is a centralised ERD system that allows 10 to 20 lifts to operate simultaneously. The Haryana government has made the use of ERD in residential and commercial projects mandatory. To meet our customers expectations, we are designing a system that can be operated via GSM and Wi-Fi and can viewed online. We have already received patent on this system's lift monitoring, allowing us to eventually provide customers with services such as automatic logging of complaints, to the relevant lift manufacturer and data on lift uptime such that online data monitoring and automatic log-in are both possible. If the customer wants to limit the movement of the elevators during a specific time of the day, this can also be programmed into the software. For example, if the customer wants certain elevators in a commercial complex to stop working after 7.00pm, our monitoring system can automatically set that up.

Q3. As mentioned by you, Su-vastika has won couple of patent grants, can you please share more details on the same?

Su-vastika has many design and technology patents in the field of effective Energy storage and Power system. Recently the company was granted patents for two crucial technologies. ‘A System and Method for providing back-up to a consumer-friendly Lift/Elevator’ and ‘An IOT-based system and method for multiple battery selection.’

The first patent is for the one-of-its-kind ERD (Emergency Rescue Device), a device designed to supply 15 minutes to 10 hours of backup power for elevators and escalators. This device is designed to enable jerk-free operations during power failures in order to prevent panic situations, particularly when passengers are trapped within an elevator during a power outage.

The second patent is pertaining to an IOT-based battery equalizer for equalising charge on a network of batteries linked in series/parallel during charging/discharging/idle operation. The technology includes a remote server based on AI that manages and programs this charging controller so that the products, equipment and components within can run efficiently and for longer durations. This is the patent regarding the challenge solved for the future type and existing type of batteries.

Globally, different types of batteries are used such as Lead acid with Carbon technology, Lithium Lifepo4, Lithium polymer, Solid state batteries etc. It is difficult to predict what new technologies will be developed in the future, if that will increase the battery life cycle and reduce the density of battery sizing per and if it will be environment friendly or not.

The IoT based system is designed where the server has the charging profile of all kind of batteries and any new battery charge profile can be added given by the manufacturer of the battery and can be programmed through the IoT in to the microprocessor of the EV charger, solar charge controller, Inverter and UPS etc. Not only this, all the EV, Solar charge controller, Inverter and UPS manufacturer keep on upgrading the charge profiles as per the research and development.

So, the future technologies can be upgraded through the IT based EV chargers, Solar charge controllers, Inverter and UPS as most of these devices will have built in IoT in the future.

Along with these, the company has several other patents, such as,

“Emergency Rescue Devices Disaster Management In Case Of Fire & Earthquake”

“Emergency Rescue Device In Case Of Natural Calamities & Power Failure”

“Su-vastika Solar Emergency Rescue Device In Case Of Natural Calamities & Power Failure Compatible with All Lifts/ Elevators/ Escalators Via”

“A System And Method For Providing Backup To Safety Lift/Elevator”

Q4. What measures are needed in India to give the renewable sector a boost?

The renewable energy sector is a very important and inevitable alternative to fossil fuels and other non-renewable sources of energy. To promote and boost renewable energy, India should work towards helping and encouraging new and upcoming entrepreneurs who are working towards creating new prospects and opportunities in this field. The government of India should also help and encourage the people in rural areas and those who are less economically strong to adopt the energy that is derived from renewable energy sources. There can be several hurdles and challenges that India could face, such as financial disruption and hence, a new strategy development in creating the budget for the infrastructure is needed that will act as the foundation of the renewable energy source.

There will also be the need to promote, spread awareness and encourage the use of renewable energy while assuring people of the reliability of this energy. The challenges the renewable energy industry faces are numerous. For example, the state subsidies are only available for grid-feed systems, which are difficult for customers to obtain. Additionally, it takes a long time for the discom to install metres after a system is installed, which is problematic for both the consumer and the installer because the installer is unable to get paid and the consumer is unable to switch systems.

Additionally, this subsidy needs to be simplified, and it should go to companies that can install hybrid systems with storage. The system that is a grid feed system with storage but does not feed into the grid of discom should receive government funding.