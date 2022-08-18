Indian culture and key contributors to Indian society celebrated at Wow Legendary/Iconic Awards 2022 in Mumbai

Shobhaa Arya’s WOW Digital Media & Entertainment organised a grand event, WOW TIMELESS TEXTURES & WOW LEGENDARY/ICONIC AWARDS, to commemorate the success of the 75th year of Indian Independence on 7th Aug 2022 at Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai.

With an aim to celebrate the glorious history of our country along with its people, culture and achievements, this event was in alignment to the PM’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. The event commenced with ‘SMARAN’ - a fusion of various cultural dance performances curated by Kalashri Dr. Lata Surendra. This was followed by a tribute to some of India’s most legendary personalities who have contributed to the entertainment and music industry at large like Om Puri, Irfaan Khan, Saroj Khan and Lata Mangeshkar who were awarded posthumously for their humongous contribution.

Further to that, the even witnessed a felicitation ceremony - the Iconic/Legendary awards. The purpose of these awards was to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of deserving individuals who have excelled with innovative and disruptive work in respective fields. It was aimed to encourage more individuals to put their best foot forward and work towards producing quality work while promoting India’s rich culture further.

The event was attended by Colonel Lalit Rai, Real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani and Corporate head honcho Sudhakar Desai of Emami Agrotech along with various celebrities from Film & Television world and well known personalities from different fields. The awardees and attendees included Padma Bhushan Kanak Rele, Raza Murad, Neena Gupta, Naresh Gosian, Manmeet Singh, Vaishnavi MacDonald, Shanti Priya, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Philanthropist Dr.Aneel K Muraka, Anurag Chauhan, Ace Choreographers Sandeep Soparrkar & Terence Lewis, Journalist Bharati Pradhan & Amit Tyagi, RJ Dilip, Marketing Communication personality Aarti Notiyal amongst others.

This celebration was conceptualised and organised by Shobhaa Arya‘s WOW Digital Media & Entertainments. Bubble Communication was the communications partner for the event and carried out the Media & Creative duties and Celebrity anchor Simraj Ahuja hosted the entire evening.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal