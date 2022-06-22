Indian Gaming Industry and its Contribution to the Global Gaming Scenario: Take a Tour With GammaStack

GammaStack - leading online gaming software development solutions & services provider

The gaming industry has seen radical advancements in esports, online gaming, etc. in the previous few decades, which only existed as a niche of computer or video games. Today, online gaming has developed a significant and personal meaning due to its advanced global growth respective to the restricted accessibility and lawful allowances. The Indian gaming industry has also become a major contributor in the domain, surveyed to get a 30-40% rise until 2020. GammaStack as one such leading company in the domain has contributed uncountable efforts in taking the industry to skyrocket.

GammaStack is India’s one of the top online gaming software development solutions & services providers, which is enriching the industry with its unique and most vivid offerings. GammaStack provides a diverse range of online gaming software and solutions, such as online casino game software, mobile games, live dealer casino game software, sports betting software, and many more to clients worldwide.

GammaStack CEO Mr Gaurav Soni entrenches the success of GammaStack as a catalyst to the Indian gaming industry's rise. “We are glad to see the massive growth the industry is doing on both national and international scales, and we are looking forward to making the latest launches to assist our clientele with an array of solutions and offerings for their succession”, says Mr Gaurav Soni.

Presenting the best features like a multiplayer system, effective risk management, a strong back office system and complete technical strength in the offerings, GammaStack aims to generate core values and delightful experiences among its clients to stand out as a leading contributor to the Indian gaming industry.

Considering the Covid-19 scenario, the increment in time spent on gaming has turned the scales for the industry, standing today at a market value of more than 150 Billion USD globally by around 35% of active worldwide participants. Moreover, with the latest technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrency trends, GammaStack has catered to remarkable and unmatchable live dealers, sports betting, mobile gaming, and online casino software solutions in the industry. GammaStack’s tagline ‘Taking IT Forward’ evidently describes its key values of grabbing IT to a transformative level for industrial fierceness.

Alongside the rising trends of online gaming and mobile gaming in India, the overall licensing and gaming jurisdictions have also flourished in the industry with open-handed accessibility in a regulated manner. Utilizing the legal authorizations, GammaStack has opened up for a wide range of offerings in the field of online casinos, live dealers, sports betting, fantasy sports, and various other casino game development solutions to augment the Indian as well as global gaming industry.

Thanks to the gaming regulations, the Indian market has seen a great sense of acceptance for online gaming and sports betting, which has taken it to the top lists of global online gaming markets. Looking at the rapid growth of acquisition of online gaming and betting among the citizens, India soon can take its position higher in the list of top gaming industries and nations with the support of businesses like GammaStack.

