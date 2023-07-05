Indian Handlooms Steal the Show at World Designing Forum's Fashion Extravaganza

The Grand Indian Handloom Fashion Show, a remarkable showcase of India's rich textile heritage, captivated fashion enthusiasts and industry experts alike at the World Designing Forum's (WDF) Fashion Extravaganza.

Indian handlooms

The event, held from June 30th to July 3rd, proved to be a resounding success, with attendees hailing the exquisite craftsmanship and artistry displayed by the country's talented designers and weavers.



Ankush Anami, the esteemed CEO of the World Designing Forum, emphasized the importance of preserving India's diverse handicraft culture. Speaking at the event, Anami urged all designers to come forward and contribute to the safeguarding of this invaluable heritage. He reiterated the need for collective efforts to ensure that Indian handlooms continue to flourish for generations to come.



During the event, CEO Ankush Anami extended his heartfelt congratulations to WDF members Srishti Kulshrestha, Pushpendra, Harpreet, and Nisha for their outstanding contributions to the promotion of Indian handlooms. Their relentless efforts and innovative designs have played a pivotal role in revitalizing the handloom industry and bringing it to the global stage.



As a gesture of recognition, the World Designing Forum felicitated 200 designers and weavers from various regions of India during the fashion show. The accolades were bestowed upon these talented individuals as a testament to their exceptional skills and dedication to their craft. Their intricate weaves, vibrant colors, and unique patterns added a touch of elegance and grace to the runway.



The Grand Indian Handloom Fashion Show showcased an array of exquisite handcrafted garments, each telling a story of India's rich cultural heritage. From traditional sarees and lehengas to contemporary fusion wear, the event was a celebration of the diverse and artistic handloom traditions that have been passed down through generations.



The event in Agra not only provided a platform for designers and weavers to exhibit their creations but also served as an opportunity for networking and collaboration. Fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, and international buyers were able to witness firsthand the unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship that Indian handlooms have to offer.



Following the success of the Grand Indian Handloom Fashion Show, the World Designing Forum has announced its plans to celebrate International Handloom Day on August 7th, 2023. The upcoming event will further highlight the significance of handlooms in India's cultural landscape and encourage the continued support and promotion of this timeless art form.



As the world eagerly awaits the International Handloom Day celebrations, the resounding success of the Grand Indian Handloom Fashion Show stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit and unwavering passion of India's designers and weavers. Their commitment to preserving and promoting handlooms has undoubtedly paved the way for a brighter future for India's rich handicraft heritage.

