Indian Industrial Hemp Association (Iiha) And Auriga Research Private Limited Signed Mou

Mr. Rohit Shah, President IIHA & Dr. Saurabh Arora, Auriga Research Pvt. Ltd.

IIHA signed a MoU with India’s leading testing, inspection, certification and clinical research organization Auriga Research Private Limited at their HQ in New Delhi, India. Current President of IIHA Mr. Rohit Shah and Managing Director of Auriga Research Private Limited Dr. Saurabh Arora signed the agreement. Auriga with its PAN India presence will support and provide all data on hemp and cannabis testing and research. This agreement keeps them as a partner for next five years which is subject to extension on mutual agreement. During this tenure all samples through IIHA will be tested and compiled by a chain of laboratories under Auriga Research Private Limited exclusively.

Former President Mr. Rohit Sharma and Vice President of Auriga Research Private Limited Dr. Ashutosh Pathak has taken an initiative for this collaboration and after long discussions and looking at the capabilities of Auriga Research Private Limited. IIHA agreed to come under agreement with Auriga Research Private Limited for testing, clinical research and other projects related to Hemp and Cannabis.

Commenting on this important collaboration Mr. Rohit Shah, President IIHA said, “With the Indian hemp and cannabis industry becoming larger each day. This association between IIHA and Auriga, brings together years of research and testing experience along with IIHA’s extensive experience in the hemp and cannabis space. This will not only help IIHA member organizations but will bring together standardized and well researched products for the industry. We invite one and all to come and join us in the making of the Indian Hemp and Cannabis Industry.”

Dr. Saurabh Arora elaborated on this development, “Auriga Research has extensive experience and our laboratories located pan India, will provide hemp and hemp related products testing and analytical support. Our laboratories have FSSAI, AYUSH, CDSCO and all related accreditations and approvals. We are working to fulfill the need for reliable analytical methods for the analysis of these products as required by industry stakeholders (producers, regulators and consumers).”

This MoU will create another milestone for strengthening the hemp based products industry in India and also help in the Internationalization of the product portfolio by facilitating the required R&D and standardization of the products.

Auriga Research was established in the year 2007 under the aegis of 37 year old organization Arbro Pharmaceuticals, a leading multidisciplinary contract research organization and testing lab in India. Established in the year 1990 having over two decades of experience in pharmaceutical testing, food testing, herbal testing, Water testing and Environmental testing.

Auriga is a full service CRO(Contract Research testing Organization) working for pharmaceutical food , nutraceuticals , medical devices, and other clients . Auriga is mainly into quality Analytical and testing services , clinical trials , clinical studies , food safety certification , training and development There are different verticals independently responsible for the respective activities and industries. With a team of 1200 plus professionals the company is in the process of expanding in the overseas market.

Contact Details

Manish Ranjan - Vice President - Corporate +91-9871700448

SPoC: +91-8588851888

Email- mranjan@arbropharma.com

Website: www.aurigaresearch.com