Indian Jewellery Designer Punita Trikha Rocks Bollywood With Her Hand-Made Jewellery Designs.

She started her career with Feroz Khan’s “Janasheen,” and since then, has remained unstoppable in her quest to offer her clients something mesmerizing with each of her designs.

Punita Trikha

The way women have been leading most industries and becoming the frontrunners of almost all businesses and brands worldwide is truly a sight to behold. Though no one can deny how challenging a task it may be to survive and thrive amidst such competition and saturation; one also cannot unsee how a few female professionals have made the most of the opportunities while also creating newer ones for themselves. We were stunned when we learned about the journey of one such high-performing female professional, a mompreneur and a renowned Indian jewellery designer, who made her name prominent in Bollywood; she is Punita Trikha.

Punita Trikha stands tall and unique with each of her jewellery pieces, which are hand-made and, most importantly, made by pure love for her work. Making jewellery from her own hands, without the support of a single other worker, definitely made her go through her share of ups and downs, but ask her if all those experiences were worth it, and she will reply saying a big yes. She has risen to the top as a celebrity and Bollywood jewellery designer, all on her own, but accredits major success to none other than veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who introduced her to the legendary late actor Feroz Khan, who then signed her as a jewellery designer for his film Janasheen, starring his son Fardeen Khan and Celina Jaitley.

Starting her career in Bollywood with Janasheen, there was no looking back for this extremely talented lady, who went ahead to work for films like Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya, starring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sushmita Sen and Katrina Kaif and also Partner, starring Govinda and Salman Khan. She also worked for Salman’s Hollywood film Marigold. Interestingly, Punita Trikha worked with Indian Airlines before stepping foot in Bollywood; however, due to family responsibilities and becoming a mother, she had to take giant steps ahead to work for her passion for jewellery designing.

In London, she met a woman, a jewellery designer who created jewellery with her own hands. She then went to Paris with the lady to learn the ropes of professional jewellery making, and that’s how she turned her dreams into reality, returning to India. Throughout her journey, her husband always supported her. At that time, she had already made 250 jewellery sets with her own hands and from there, she jumped into Bollywood and worked with many other stars. In 2004, she also opened her own showroom. Even after her husband passed away, she continued her business as a single mother and mompreneur and received many prestigious accolades and awards.

In the future, she wants to export her jewellery and travel to cities in Europe to find and export her favourite jewellery.