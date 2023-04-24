Indian magician Arya Chandel slowly gain name in street magic and Mentalism

Arya is one of the biggest names in the Indian Magic industry also the two times National Award winner, Also Guinness Book record holder.

Being Born in Middle -class family 6, October 1996 in Jamshedpur where he was born and raised, Arya is Orthodontist but Growing up he has always been fascinated with things magical and mysterious. Arya is a Big fan of famous magician David copperfield and wants to be like him.

Mind Reader illusionist Arya Chandel Grabbed the attention of Audience by his magic tricks

On social media accounts.

Arya is one of the biggest names in the Indian Magic industry also the two times National Award winner, Also Guinness Book record holder. He performed in many countries such as Singapore, Dubai Bangkok, Nepal and Srilanka. Arya Worked with popular Bollywood celebrities like Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma and many more.

Arya has been a fan of magic since a pretty young age. As a result, Chandel has been practicing the art of mentalism for over a decade and has since become one of the most sought - after performers in the country, Suhani Shah. Overall, Arya is a known and respected mentalist who has made a name for himself in the Indian entertainment industry.

Arya's skills, raw talent and determination, not only made him a 2 time National Award Winner, but also landed himself a few shows where he staged and showcased his magic tricks. He was also a part of India's first ever Magic Series, 'The Bold Project'.

Arya also spoke at length about how incredible his journey has been so far. He has been at it for the last 15 years and credited everything to his parents and supporters. "It has been 15 years and the journey has been incredible. Whatever I am today and whatever I have learnt is because of this journey. The entire credit goes to my parents, who supported me throughout. My parents are visionaries, since when I told them at the age of 6 that I wanted to do magic, they said 'not at birthdays or school parties, will you practice it on stage?' I was like okay. They were visionaries, which is why I am where I am today,"

Chandel has been increasingly active on social media. He's posted several reels on Instagram, where he performs an array of magic tricks, from 'mind reading' to 'hypnosis' and much more. Arya even opened his very own YouTube channel, where he posts interesting content on a variety of subjects such as magic, mentalism, vlogs and much more.

For More Information, Please Connect at : https://instagram.com/aryachandel?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=