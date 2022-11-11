Indian Nonprofits Scale Up their Fundraising with Donorbox

The number one goal of most nonprofit organizations is to increase donations each year. Bringing in more funds means improving programs, providing more grants, purchasing more supplies, and helping more people.

To raise more money, however, nonprofits need to scale up their fundraising efforts. And the best way to do that is to partner with a premier fundraising platform, like Donorbox. Donorbox has helped more than 50,000 organizations from 96 countries, including several right here in India, with their innovative suite of fundraising tools and services that have raised more than $1 billion in just eight years.

Donorbox offers a top-of-the-line donation form that is completely customizable to each nonprofit’s brand and needs, but still quick and easy to set up. Organizations can choose ask amounts, share impact details, offer tribute gifts, and add a recurring gift option, among many other unique settings. And Donorbox’s UltraSwift™ Pay feature makes it easy for donors to give in just a few clicks with the use of digital wallets.

One Indian nonprofit taking advantage of Donorbox’s recurring gift feature is Khalsa Aid, the brainchild of Ravinder Singh. Through recurring gifts, the organization has grown their long-term project, Focus Punjab, by leaps and bounds. By having access to this reliable source of income, they have been able to spread their humanitarian efforts across India and in 36 different countries.

In all, Khalsa Aid has raised over $6.4 million through its several years as a Donorbox organization. They use these funds to provide disaster and emergency relief to families in need, recently bringing aid to those devastated by flash floods in Pakistan.

But Donorbox is much more than just an online giving form. Their goal is to help nonprofits around the world help others, and that includes scaling fundraising efforts up through various tactics and the tools needed to put them to work.

Peer-to-peer fundraising is one such tactic that can broaden the reach of an organization and bring in new donors, which means new funds. With peer-to-peer, nonprofits turn their top supporters into advocates. These advocates create their own fundraising pages as part of a peer-to-peer campaign, sharing them with their families and friends and asking for donations for a cause they care so deeply about.

Donorbox Peer-to-Peer is simple to set up and has had a powerful impact on several organizations, including Students for India (formerly Mask for India). Founded by college students, Students for India utilizes Peer-to-Peer to raise donations with the help of volunteer fundraisers - and without the use of expensive and time-consuming events and capital campaigns.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Students for India raised funds to procure medical supplies, personal items, and food for vulnerable individuals. Currently, they are partnering with Karm Marg NGO and Pinkdays Pads in the SPAD project, which supplies sanitary pads and financial support to women living in rural India.

There are also several more ways to scale up fundraising efforts without breaking the bank, thanks to Donorbox.

With crowdfunding campaigns, nonprofits can raise funds quickly with the help of social proof. Goal meters and donor walls show that others are also donating to the cause - proving to donors it is worthy of support - and in-system email updates make it easy to keep in touch with supporters and encourage additional gifts.

Text-to-Give can make a big difference in giving during events, religious services, and news broadcasts. All supporters have to do is send a quick text, and your giving form is sent straight to their phone. No need to type in a URL! Plus, it’s easy to give again with a single text, making those repeat gifts even more likely.

Hosting fundraising events can also grow donations and increase awareness. With Donorbox Events, it’s quick to set up an online ticketing form that does the heavy lifting, including calculating and displaying tax-deductible amounts for each ticket level!

Building a membership program is another way to bring in consistent income and create sustainable growth. With Donorbox Memberships features like unlimited tiers and automatic payment alerts before fees are charged, Donorbox takes the stress out of running a membership program.

Donorbox also integrates with hundreds of other applications and platforms, ensuring that organizations can seamlessly manage online giving across all of the tools they use, further scaling fundraising efforts. From customer relationship management (CRM) systems like Salesforce and Blackbaud RE NXT to email tools like MailChimp and ActiveCampaign to web platforms like WordPress and Wix, and beyond, the list is seemingly endless!

Getting Started with Donorbox

It’s quick and easy to get started with Donorbox. Within just a few minutes, you can have your first online fundraising campaign up and running!

There are no sign-up costs, subscription fees, or contracts with Donorbox, just the industry’s lowest platform fee of 1.5%, plus standard credit card processing fees. Even better? You can ask your donors to cover these fees for you.

The onboarding process is simple, and Donorbox offers video tutorials as well as a weekly live demo to help you get started. Plus, they have a dedicated support team available at any time to answer your questions and solve any challenges.

Scaling up your fundraising efforts and creating sustainable growth for your organization may seem overwhelming, but partnering with an innovative fundraising platform like Donorbox not only makes it possible, it makes it a bit easier. Launch your own online fundraising campaign today so that you can expand your mission and help more people tomorrow.