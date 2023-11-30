Breaking News
Home > Brand Media News > Indian Serial Entrepreneur Sachin Salunkhe Makes it to Times Square New York

Indian Serial Entrepreneur, Sachin Salunkhe, Makes it to Times Square, New York

Updated on: 30 November,2023 05:25 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Mr. Salunkhe had a vision to create a diversified portfolio of businesses that would cater to the needs and aspirations of different segments of society

Indian Serial Entrepreneur, Sachin Salunkhe, Makes it to Times Square, New York


In the heart of Times Square, amidst the captivating sight of billboards and dynamic cityscape, a prominent figure recently emerged: Sachin Salunkhe, an esteemed entrepreneur and visionary leader. Acknowledged as one of the most accomplished entrepreneurs under 40, Mr. Salunkhe's recognition in Times Square stands as a testament to his exceptional achievements in the global business arena.


From the vibrant streets of Mumbai to the teeming energy of Times Square, Mr. Salunkhe's journey is a testament to unrelenting perseverance, innovation, and an indomitable spirit. At the age when many are still finding their footing, he has emerged as a paragon of success, shaping multiple ventures into flourishing enterprises that have now made an indelible mark on the global business landscape.


Mr. Salunkhe had a vision to create a diversified portfolio of businesses that would cater to the needs and aspirations of different segments of society. He invested in over 104 businesses across various sectors, such as aviation, telecom, food, sports, automobiles, renewable energy, and OTT. He is the chairman of several prominent companies, such as Glocal Food Works, Eumsig Foodworks, Coffee & More, Super Galaxy Sports, Edge Aviation, Blackhat Syndicus, Cafe Peter, and Wasabi 15. He has a knack for spotting promising opportunities and nurturing them with his expertise and guidance. He was also supported by his wife, Mrs. Shweta Salunkhe, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of every venture and the Co-founder of Edge Aviation. Mrs. Salunkhe has been a pillar of strength and a partner in success for Mr. Salunkhe and has played a vital role in the legal and regulatory aspects of his businesses. 


All the ventures by Mr. Salunkhe and Mrs. Salunkhe are not only profitable, but also socially responsible and environmentally conscious. He has been involved in various philanthropic and CSR initiatives, such as supporting education, health, and women empowerment. He has also been a vocal advocate of green and sustainable business practices.

The recent spectacle of Mr. Salunkhe's recognition on the famed screens of Times Square signifies the global resonance of his entrepreneurial prowess, signaling not just personal success but also a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide.

Mr. Salunkhe’s achievements and contributions have earned him the respect and admiration of the Indian and global business community. He has been featured in various prestigious publications and platforms, such as Forbes, Hindustan Times, and Aaj Tak. He has also been invited to speak at various national and international forums, including the World Economic Forum. He also received several awards and accolades for his innovation and leadership, such as the Maharashtra Ratna, the Gaurav Shri Samman, the Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar, the Indian Entrepreneurship Award 2023, the Kerala Investment Awards, and many more. 

Mr. Salunkhe’s latest feat of being featured on Times Square, New York is proof of his excellence and influence in the business world. He is an inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs and a role model for many young Indians. He is a visionary entrepreneur who has made it to Times Square and beyond.

Brand Media

