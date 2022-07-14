Indian Singer Nyvaan Sharma Proposes Bridge Courses for Universities

Nyvaan Sharma, a singer, social reformer, and Youth Ambassador for the Youth Federation for World Peace has written to the Director of Higher Education requesting the implementation of bridge courses at institutions due to the academic loss brought on by COVID-19.

According to him, when classes were conducted online during the COVID-19 period, bridge courses might be used to review the concepts and lectures from that time.

In the letter, Chandan Sharma A.K.A Nyvaan Sharma remarked that such courses will unquestionably help students understand the concepts and subjects better and close the learning gap.

“Academic courses have been offered online for the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown. This caused the students to lose learning and accumulate confusing information.” He wrote in the letter dated July 11.

Additionally, he has requested that the faculty's knowledge should be used to elucidate important concepts so that students would be able to understand forthcoming themes and lectures. He said that this would help students' capacity to cope with the demands of offline courses as well as their understanding of fundamental topics.

A copy of the letter was also sent to Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Education Minister, Government of India. To discuss the proposal and other concerns about better benefits for students, Nyvaan indicated that he will meet with the Director of Higher Education in New Delhi the following week.