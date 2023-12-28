Indian Star Award Of The Year 2023 by Cherry Book Awards

Sheeraz Shah, a Delhi boy as he calls himself, is an Indian author with a zest for storytelling.

Indian Star Award Of The Year by Cherry Book Awards (phase 1) marked the felicitation of top talents in the fields of Literature and Sports. From top Indian novel writers to international poetry by some of the best poets from across the world, the number of nominations received was quite staggering.

After a difficult decision, the following talents were chosen as the winners:

In this article, we will take a look at the journey and works of these outstanding awardees of the prestigious Indian Star Award Of The Year 2023 (phase 1).

SHEERAZ SHAH - Book Of The Year (Fiction) for his book Papa's Coffee Machine

Sheeraz Shah, a Delhi boy as he calls himself, is an Indian author with a zest for storytelling. He has soared to literary heights with his debut novel, “Papa’s Coffee Machine.” His journey from DPS schooling to a stint in the Middle East and thrilling experiences has shaped his narrative flair. Inspired by a true incident involving his father and sons, this book marks his maiden voyage into fiction and has snagged the prestigious awards including Book of the Year 2023 – Fiction at the Indian Star Award by Cherry Book Awards.

His characters, drawn from real-life encounters and his acute observations of human behaviour, linger in readers’ minds long after the book ends. Shah crafts his stories like a culinary masterpiece, believing every tale needs a pinch of spice, salt, oil, and history, much like Delhi’s diverse cuisine.

Despite critical acclaim, Sheeraz Shah remains grounded, welcoming both praise and critique as stepping stones for growth. He encourages aspiring writers to start small, conquer self-doubt, and gradually find their unique voice.

While basking in the accolades for “Papa’s Coffee Machine,” Shah remains humble and focused on evolving. His upcoming project delves into a mystery set in a Lucknow village, promising a departure from his debut’s themes while capturing the essence of Northern India’s culture and traditions.

USHA KIRAN MOODGAL - Book Of The Year (Poetry) for her book Kavya Tulika

Usha Kiran Moodgal is a multiple World Record holder and a national award winning Hindi poetess, researcher and dancer hailing from Delhi. She is the International Ambassador of Dawn Research and Development Council. Her published works include "Kavya Tulika", a Hindi poetry compilation for which she has recieved numerous accolades. She has co-authored multiple poetry anthologies including poems which have brought her numerous laurels.

After completing her graduation, she obtained post-graduate degrees in Hindi and History. On January 28, 1987, she got married to Ashok Moodgal and entered into married life.

Her life is enriched by both literature and dance. Recently, she was honored with the prestigious "Bharat Vibhushan" and the "Honorary Gold Medal Award by DRDC Global" for her relentless contribution towards Literature. She has been awarded the "Sahitya Sthambh Puraskar 2023" and the "Sarvashreshtha Kavyitri 2023" for her book "Kavya Tulika" by Drop of Change Publications. She recieved the "Maharshi Valmiki Bharatiya Gaurav Samman 2023" from Cherry Book Awards for her remarkable contribution towards contemporary Hindi Literature. Additionally, many of her poetry compositions published in various joint editions have also been awarded. The Inkzoid Foundation recently conferred upon her the title of Emerging Talent In The Field of Literature. Some of Usha Kiran's compositions have also been published in newspapers and digital media.

MAYAA SH - Writer Of The Year for her book Swayam

MAYAA SH - LITERARY LUMINARY AND WOMEN EMPOWERMENT CULTURIST CHAMPIONING THE CAUSE OF GENDER EQUALITY

Mayaa SH, a literary luminary heralding from Oxford of the East - Pune, is a steadfast advocate for women's empowerment and positive feminism. She has amassed accolades from the United Nations as well as received national recognition for her path breaking literary works which challenge societal norms, address gender inequality and gender-based violence.

Renowned under various aliases, Mayaa SH's impactful contributions extend across over 150 anthologies and nine solo books, resonating globally. An advocate for legal literacy and equal opportunities, Mayaa SH envisions a society where women have equal rights and contribute significantly to the nation's development. Through her multifaceted talents, Mayaa SH continues to inspire, challenging societal constructs and paving the way for gender equality.

Mayaa SH is recognised globally as an eminent literary figure and advocate for women's empowerment, and stands as a colossus in contemporary Indian literature. Her accolades and awards underscore her profound impact on both literary and social realms. Known by various names like Mayaa Devi and Lady Robin Hood, her diverse contributions have transcended borders, publishing 9 solo books while co-authoring over 150 anthologies.

Her presence has been highlighted in numerous magazines and publications focused on women, spanning international platforms such as 'Tejaswi – The Imperishable', emphasizing women power and honour.A recipient of certifications from the United Nations, Mayaa SH strategically positions her work within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Her writings delve into identity, economic independence, and social freedom for women, challenging gender inequalities.

Mayaa SH's advocacy extends beyond literature, emphasizing education as a catalyst for women's progress. Her vision aligns with eliminating gender-based violence and discrimination, fostering equal opportunities. Through her powerful narratives, she addresses gender bias, the pay gap, healthcare disparities, and child marriage.Her unwavering belief in education's transformative power, legal literacy camps, and equal opportunities for women exemplify her dedication to women's empowerment.

Mayaa SH envisions a society where women actively contribute to decision-making, fostering overall development. As she valiantly carries the torch of women's rights and equality, Mayaa SH continues to leave her inspirational footprints on the terra firma of societal progress.

Mayaa SH, a literary powerhouse and advocate for women’s empowerment, challenges societal norms through her bold narratives. Her writings, breaking stereotypes, echo gender inclusivity, earning global acclaim and multiple awards. Addressing women’s daily challenges and advocating for equal rights, she navigates stress and inspires hope through her self-help books, expertly discussing sensitive issues like suicide prevention.

Mayaa’s direct storytelling, rooted in culture, deeply resonates, reflecting intimate human dilemmas. Her significance as a feminist icon lies in her fearless transgression of boundaries and her ability to voice the feminine perspective, making her an essential force in contemporary literature.

MICHELLE AYON NAVAJAS - Bestseller Of The Year for her book Locker

Michelle Ayon Navajas is a Best-Selling international Poet known for her books reaching the #1 spot within days of their release. Her 8th poetry book, “I Am In Itself Poetry In The Dark,” went straight to the top of both the best-sellers list and new releases on Amazon on short notice. Her 7th poetry book, “It Ain’t Winning If Without You,” went straight to the best-sellers list on Amazon in less than 24 hours of release by pre-orders alone and became the number Poetry Book on all Amazon markets worldwide on its actual release day.

Michelle holds the title of having 5 books published in a row to have made it to Amazon’s Best-Sellers List “I Will Love You Forever, Too,” “After Rain Skies, 2nd Edition,” “It Ain’t Winning If Without You,” “I Am In Itself Poetry In The Dark”, and her latest venture on fiction “Locker” that made her the Multinational Bestselling Author. “Locker” became a #1bestseller in three countries by pre-orders alone.

Her poetry appeared in several international literary magazines such as Spillwords (with two poems voted as Publication of the Month), Masticadores U.S.A, and India. She is Spillwords’ Press (NYC), Author of the Month for March 2023. She is currently the Editor of Hotel Masticadores House, an online Literary Magazine part of the Masticadores Publishing House, translated into Spanish, and published in 19 countries

SRIDEVI K.J. SHARMIRAJAN - Author Of The Year for her book 200 Zen Stories Cultivating Positivity and Inner Peace

Dr. Sridevi Soundirarajan, also recognized as Sridevi K.J. Sharmirajan, is a distinguished Indian professional celebrated for her myriad accomplishments. With academic prowess encompassing a BE in Electronics and Communication Engineering, an MBA, an MA in Yoga for Human Excellence and an honorary doctorate award in Literature from the ICONIC PEACE AWARD COUNCIL, she stands as a versatile figure in creative and intellectual domains.

Sridevi has also received prestigious accolades such as the NARI PRATIBHA SAMMAN CHANGEMAKER, BHARAT VIBHUSHAN, RABINDRANATH TAGORE LITERATURE AWARD, INTERNATIONAL LSH AWARD, ICONIC NARI SAMMAN PURASKAR, BHARATIYA BHANUSIMHA PURASKAR, INTERNATIONAL IKIGAI AWARD, INDIA NOBLE AWARD, ASIA EXCELLENCE AWARD, INDIAN EXCELLENCE AWARDS, SHE THE POWER WOMEN AWARD, EMINENT TRIO TRIBUTE FOR LITERATURE, INDIAN STAR AWARD 2023, GLOBAL LEGENDS AWARD 2024, and Rashtriya Lekhak Samman 2024 as well as the World's Great Deeds award from WORLD'S GREATEST RECORDS.

Her podcast, "SPREAD POSITIVITY with AUTHOR SRIDEVI," earned the title of "The Author behind Positive Infinity and iconic podcaster of 2023," recognized by the Influencer Book of world records and Bharat Record Book, "Iconic podcaster and Author of the Year 2023" and Asia’s Top 100 Influential Women Award 2024 in the category of Remarkable Youngest Author and Podcaster of the Year 2024 by Diva Planet Magazine, Queen Of Success Of The Year 2023 in the category of Woman Author & Youtuber from Femmetimes Magazine, TOP 20 PARAMOUNT WOMEN’S AWARD by NAMYA MAGAZINE, INSPIRATION AWARDS 2024 by HERstory Times and India Top 50 Star Achiever’s Award in the category of Star Women Podcaster 2024 by India Star Community, solidifying her role as a GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR and GLOBAL LITERARY AMBASSADOR of THE INSPIRING WOMEN COMMUNITY(TIWC).

AAMINA ZEHRA - Sportsperson Of The Year for her outstanding performance in Pencak Silat

Hailing from Kashmir, Aamina Zehra is a champion of Pencak Silat. She is the daughter of Hilal Ahmad from Zainakadal and has played 4 nationals in Pencak Silat. She debuted in the national games for the first time in Haryana where she won gold. Aamina has performed consistently since then. She was the winner of the silver and bronze medals in the games in several categories held at Nanded.

Pencak Silat is a type of martial art from Southeast Asia. It uses quick movements and different techniques to defend and attack. Aamina Zehra is an amazing player of Pencak Silat and has won several events and games with her outstanding performance.

Aamin Zehra has been coached by the popular coach Nassir Digoo who helps sportspersons in all their endeavours. Hard work, dedication, and love for the sport you play, makes a player a good player they believe.

Recently, Aamina Zehra won gold at the 11th Junior, Sub Junior, and Preteen nationals. Her hard work shows in her moves and the way she practices to give it her all to win against tough opponents. She played her third nationals at Srinagar recently and has won over 20 medals till date

GARY CLARK - Poet Of The Year for his poem The Goat

Gary Clark is a philosopher, animal rights activist, Mathematician, and poet born in America. He is known for his verses that link animal rights with humour, passing messages in a funny yet effective manner. Gary Clark won the Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar for his outstanding poetry, an award by The Update India that was given to only one person per country.

Gary believes it is important to bridge the gap between lives and therefore animal rights are as important as human rights. His work resonates with the readers and so far he has gained a tremendous follower base due to his impactful poetry. He believes that Author Abhishek Kapoor is the best author in India because he connects with the readers more than anyone else and this is the quality that Gary himself as a poet and writer is learning day by day.