India’s All-Exclusive Christian Matrimony Crosses The 1.5 Lakh Marriage Mark Through Its Online Portal

Chavara Matrimony, India’s leading online marriage portal for Christians, has crossed a remarkable feat of three lakh happy families through its portal.

Chavara Matrimony , India’s leading online marriage portal for Christians, has crossed a remarkable feat of three lakh happy families through its portal. It has envisaged the vision of St. Chavara in unifying families into holy union since 1996.

The matchmaker has worked religiously in connecting hearts and helping prospective brides and grooms find their perfect match for over 26 glorious years. With 4 new branches added to their 30 outlets, their services are now available in Mumbai, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Delhi as well.

A Momentous Journey of 2 Decades

Rev.Fr.Thomas Puthussery CMI, Director – Chavara Matrimony, elaborating on their journey since 1996, said, “We have come a long way - from people being apprehensive sharing their pictures to completing the three lakh mark of unifying families exclusively through our online portal. From getting mocked for starting a matrimony site, being called parish-priest-turned-matchmaker to getting recognized as a top Christian marriage portal, we have continued following our mission of uniting hearts through our matchmaking services.”

They now offer their services to both Android and Apple users through their well-designed mobile app, which makes it easy for users to register in just a couple of clicks. In addition, users can update pictures, add personal details and filter partner search using the advanced search tools with complete data privacy. Besides that, they introduced digital magazines, where users could find the perfect match just like they did with old paper magazines.

Connecting Hearts Digitally

Speaking about the services, Executive Director, Mr. Johnson C. Abraham elaborates, “We are determined to continue providing updated and quality matrimonial services. Our customers are torchbearers, and their trust in our services has enhanced our enthusiasm to provide committed services.”

Chavara Matrimony has steadfastly grown to 6,00,000+ verified profiles and now gives users a chance to tweak their preferences through its mobile application. They can easily indicate their interests and chat with their matches. Chavara’s innovative features and concepts have redefined how perfect matches are made in the dynamic new world with 3,00,000+ happy Christian families.

Register Online

Commence your journey into a new life and find your ideal life partner with Chavara Christian Matrimony. Visit any of our branches or download the app to get started right away!

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal