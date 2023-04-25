India's Best Arthritis Ayurveda Doctor Based in Delhi

Arthritis refers to the swelling or inflammation of one or more joints, which causes pain and stiffness in the joints.

Arthritis affects millions of people in India, and the rising number of cases indicates that sedentary lifestyles and the genetic predisposition of Indians lead a large pool of people into this cycle.

Ayurveda, on the other hand, is a traditional Indian practise that aims to detoxify, cleanse, and strengthen the body by curing the root cause of the disease. Over the years, it has been established as a holistic system and is popular and trusted among the masses because these treatments and medicines do not have any side effects.

Dr Amit Verma is a renowned Ayurvedic healer, health and wellness coach, TEDx speaker, and author based in Delhi who specialises in providing treatment to people suffering from arthritis. Dr Amit Verma is known for offering a wide range of services to treat patients with personalised attention and provide counselling as per the patient’s condition. His first and foremost treatment step involves evaluating the type of arthritis. Next, he provides a step-by-step solution to stop degeneration and provide strength. Dr Amit Verma’s primary mission is to create the global impact and ripple effect of "No More Joint Pain", giving new life to joints.

He is the founder of Vrikshakalpa Ayurveda, an Ayurveda clinic that was started with the aim of providing world-class healthcare services as per international standards. Dr. Amit’s expertise in treating different types of arthritis, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, focuses on restoring the balance of the body’s doshas through diet, lifestyle changes, and natural remedies. In addition, he has cured numerous patients suffering from back pain, spondylitis, and knee pain. Dr. Amit’s treatments have shown positive results and have received appreciation from a number of patients. This is particularly the outcome of the treatment advocated by Dr. Amit without painkillers or surgery. His non-invasive and non-surgical procedures have made him the most trusted name for the treatment of arthritis.

Apart from this, Dr. Amit suggests the intake of anti-inflammatory foods such as turmeric, ginger, garlic, green leafy vegetables, berries, nuts, and seeds for managing inflammation and pain. In addition, certain lifestyle changes to manage arthritis naturally include gentle exercise, meditation, and stress reduction. He suggests the use of Panchakarma therapy as an effective and convenient approach to reduce inflammation and pain in joints.

His diagnosis is on point and he is always trusted by his patients, as he aims to remove the toxic overload in the joints to prevent degeneration of the bones and immobilisation of the joints. Dr Amit addresses the root cause of the problem and follows a combination of ancient and modern science to provide lifelong results. The Ayurveda doctor’s treatments for arthritis involve reducing joint pain significantly by improving the blood circulation and metabolism in the body in order to provide effective nourishment and lubrication to the bone tissues. All this, combined with dietary and lifestyle changes and therapies, leads to improved conditions of the joints.

Through his efficient and effective methods of treating arthritis and in-depth knowledge of ayurvedic science, Dr. Amit further aims to spread awareness and cure patients suffering from arthritis by providing the finest treatments.

For more information, please visit:

https://dramitvermaindia.com/