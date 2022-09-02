India’s Best Astrologer Dr Sohini Sastri’s Predictions for the Month of September 2022

Dr Sohini Sastri is regarded as India’s best astrologer and she is the only astrologer to have been honoured by His Excellency President of India and the Hon’ble Vice President of India for her vast knowledge and contributions in the field of astrology and occult sciences.

Connect with Dr Sohini Sastri for her expert advise:

sohini.sastri@gmail.com; 9163532538/9038136660

Visit her website for more information: www.sohinisastri.com;

Dr Sohini Sastri’s writes exclusively for the readers of MID DAY with her

predictions for September 2022

Aries:

The results will be mixed. There will be an increase in income. There will be profits in many aspects of life. Money due to you will be repaid. You may also receive money in the form of inheritance. Your career will remain stable. You will be seen working hard and ultimate success will be yours. Businesses will register growth. There will also be an increase in work. Students will do well.

Taurus:

This will be an average month. Money will come from more than one source. There will be profits. You may struggle to control expenses, but will be able to meet them. Favourable things may happen concerning your career. You may get a government job. Promotion is on the cards and there may be a salary hike.

Gemini:

The month will be above average for you. Professionally you will reach a comfort zone.

You will reap the benefits of hard work put in during the past. If you are self-employed, you will get results of long term investments made in the past. However, there will be some financial troubles. Some of it may be due to increased spending on health. Time will be due to pay back on loans taken in the past. New income opportunities will become available through friends and relatives.

Cancer:

This month will be full of ups and downs. Your income may see a rise. Money will come from different sources. Funds that had been lying stuck in the bureaucratic web will get released. There will be success in jobs and businesses. You will become more daring and courageous. A promotion is also likely. You will become more important in your office. The business will see growth by dodging all challenges that may spring up. You will directly benefit from the government sector.

Leo:

This will largely be an ordinary month. You will have to maintain a balance between income and expenses. You may receive extra income from sources other than your regular ones. Professional life will remain favourable, but be wary against being too aggressive. Being yourself during situations will bring you benefits and praise. This is a good time to expand your business if you had been planning for the same.

Virgo:

This will prove to be a generous month. Money will come from multiple sources. Family members will also contribute to your well being. There will be problems in career and business. Utmost caution has to be exercised while moving ahead. Hard work may not bring immediate results. Things will improve during the second half of the month. Students pursuing regular courses can face difficulties, but those enrolled in technical studies will achieve positive results.

Libra:

Mixed results are in store during this month. Money inflow will increase. You will be able to foresee expenses and cut down on that which is not necessary. Professional life will be profitable. Hard work and diligence will bring results. You will be praised for your efficiency. Business ventures will gain momentum. You will stumble upon new sources to earn money. Domestic life will remain peaceful so long as you avoid outside interference and influences.

Scorpio:

This month will remain favourable for you. There will be an inflow of money. You will be open to taking risks. Professionally, you will achieve set goals and avail benefits. You will be focused and hard working. Work in the government sector will bring benefits. Businesspersons will avail special benefits, especially those related to cosmetics and real estate. Do not get involved in activities that can invite trouble from the law.

Sagittarius:

This month has got some good results in store for you. Money will flow into your hands. There will be a significant increase in wealth. Even with little effort, you will earn more money. You will be successful in completing pending tasks. Your honour and respect will increase. You will be happy and elated at your workplace. Rivals and enemies will be subjugated. Those running businesses will achieve favourable results. Students will have a favourable time. Love life will be good and so will be married life.

There will be no disruptions. You will spend quality time with your beloved and your relationship will strengthen. Gifts will be exchanged.

Capricorn:

This will be an average month. Luck will favour you in aspects of wealth. Money may also arrive as profits through ancestral properties. You will gain some through savings. There will be humbling experiences in professional life. There will be certain benefits also. Businesses may prosper as the month progresses. Hard work and diligence will reap benefits.

Aquarius:

This will be an average month. Finances will generally be weak. There will be unexpected expenses. Do not gamble with any resource at this time. Avoid lending and borrowing money. You will do well career-wise. You will make gradual progress in your workplace. Your work will receive praise from peers and superiors. Your stature and respect will increase. Businesses may face challenges.

Pisces:

This will be an ordinary month. You will struggle to meet all expenses and this will put you under constant stress. Still, you will have everything under control. Professional life may require you to push yourself to the limit. You will have to be more focused and more attentive than ever. You will have to spend energy on things that will bring no immediate benefits. There will be problems in the form of rivals as well. Students will experience a fruitful period. Success can be achieved in competitive exams.

Happiness and prosperity will reign in domestic life.

