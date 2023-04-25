India’s Best Networking Platform: Tajurba

Building mutually beneficial connections with other company professionals and potential customers is known as business networking.

No matter the size or sector, networking is an integral aspect of any firm. It entails networking with other professionals, generating growth opportunities, and exchanging knowledge and skills. Yet, networking might be challenging for MSMEs (small and medium-sized businesses).

And, the resolution to the challenges is a platform wherein entrepreneurs can be assisted and empowered through networking. This is how Serial Entrepreneur and Business Coach Suresh Mansharamani and Life Coach Uma Mansharamani bring forth a platform ‘Tajurba’ with a vision to help MSMEs overcome the challenges of networking by providing them with a supportive community and opportunities for growth.

Coach Suresh Mansharamani says, “Success comes from Tajurba (experience), and experience comes from a bad experience.”

“Leadership is about making others exquisite with your existence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.” Says Uma Mansharamani.

Tajurba Business Network Private Limited was initiated by Founders Suresh Mansharamani and Uma Mansharamani in 2017 and is based in Gurgaon. The first chapter was launched on 13 December 2017. Both Suresh Mansharamani and Uma Mansharamani are spectacular entrepreneurs with a wealth of industry knowledge. Tajurba Business Networking is a community-driven platform that connects MSMEs with other professionals, investors, and industry experts. Tajurba Business Network P. Ltd. provides a growth ecosystem for entrepreneurs and working professionals that helps members grow personally and professionally through training, workshops, coaching, seminars, and many progressive opportunities.

Tajurba is an exceptional opportunity for young as well as growing entrepreneurs with new ideas to expand their companies exponentially through the nation's fastest-growing network. Here, one may network, market, and forge international connections. Tajurba foresees building the biggest ecosystem in the world for entrepreneurs, called Magnum Learning Empowerment and Post-Business Growth.

Tajurba is exceptional since it is dedicated to the learners' 30-degree holistic growth. Their code of honour emphasizes abundance, consistency, attitude, dedication to creating a strong Tajurba community, lifelong learning, contribution, and positivism, as well as regular get-togethers every two weeks for members and company owners to network and pitch their services. Entrepreneurs from all industries come together regularly at programs, workshops, and gatherings hosted by Tajurba Business Networking. These gatherings offer prospects for networking, mentoring, and knowledge exchange. The programs at Tajurba are customized to particular markets, including startups in the fintech, social impact, and women's business sectors.

Tajurba Business Networking has developed into a crucial tool for MSMEs seeking to expand their enterprises. Several MSMEs have benefited from its emphasis on community building, mentoring, and knowledge sharing in order to succeed in a cutthroat business environment.

Tajurba provides world-class training that would otherwise cost lakhs of rupees elsewhere.

The three exclusive differentiators that make their mission solid are:

1. Every month very high-value complimentary training for members helps them grow their businesses.

2. OKR goal management system for members to achieve their goals in 90 days.

3. Tajurba lead generation App to get leads inbox.

Founder Suresh Mansharamani and Co-Founder Uma Mansharamani’s vision to help MSMEs prosper, Tajurba Business Networking is poised to play a pivotal role in building the future of entrepreneurship in India. The Glorious journey of Tajurba led by the founders indeed makes Tajurba the best business networking platform in India.