India's biggest composite animation drama, "Luv you Shankar," is set to hit theaters on September 22

Updated on: 19 June,2023 07:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
India's biggest composite animation drama,


SD World Film Production and Jumping Tomato Studio proudly present "Luv you Shankar," a highly anticipated film by acclaimed director Rajiv S. Ruia. Rajiv, known for his directorial success with "My Friend Ganesha," brings his expertise and creative vision to this remarkable project. Starring renowned actors Shreyas Talpade, Tanisha Mukerji, Sanjay Mishra, Mann Gandhi, Abhimanyu Shing, Patreikk Jain, Hemant Pandey, and Elakshi Gupta, the film promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and stellar performances. Produced by Tejas Desai, Sunita Desai, and Rohandeep Singh, "Luv you Shankar" is bound to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.


With Vardan Singh as the associate producer and music director, the film boasts a mesmerizing soundtrack that adds depth and emotion to the narrative. "Luv you Shankar" will be released in four languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of audiences across different regions.


Audiences are encouraged to mark their calendars as the highly anticipated "Luv you Shankar" graces the silver screen on September 22, 2023. Starring the dynamic duo, Shreyas Talpade and Tanishaa Mukerji, this film is poised to enchant and entertain, leaving an indelible impact with its engaging narrative and exceptional performances.


