India’s Largest Oxygen Concentrator Platform Launches Operations for Sleep Therapy Devices

After a tremendous success in oxygen concentrator industry, Oxygen Times expands their operations in CPAP and BiPAP devices.

The post Covid market witnessed a plethora of medical devices flooding in the Indian market, many of which are not even medically approved.

People prefer to conduct their own research by reading expert reviews and comparing specs before investing in home healthcare equipment like Oxygen Concentrators, CPAP/BiPAP and Electric Wheelchairs. Oxygen Times, a medical equipment eCommerce platform offers just that.

After a tremendous success in being the most sought out platform to buy oxygen concentrators, Oxygen Times is all set to expand their operations in sleep therapy devices.

“It is a common misconception that snoring indicates a good sleep but it is one of the most common symptoms of sleep apnea. 90% of obstructive sleep apnea cases remain undiagnosed due to such lack of awareness.” said Pranav Kasitha, the Founder and CEO of Oxygen Times.

“Sleep therapy is still one of the most unexplored markets particularly in India. We will capture the market by raising awareness about the condition. We have already attained a huge success in the oxygen concentrator industry by educating the audience and this will again be our strategy.” he added.

Reports suggest that the sleep therapy market is anticipated to grow at 8.47% CAGR, scaling from USD120.81 million in 2021 to USD200.93 million in 2027. The cases of obstructive sleep apnea have been on the rise. Early diagnosis can help patients treat the problem with simpler devices.

93% of the Indian population is sleep deprived and people who don't sleep well are less productive during the day. This can cause accidents, which is also linked to conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, and stroke. There is no doubt that India needs more startups in this sector right now.

