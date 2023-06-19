India’s Millionaire Course Creator Mentor Mr. Purushottam Hambarde Did A Grand 2-Days Event In Mumbai

Not only that, a popular life and business coach, Sneh Desai, delivered his session from Dubai.

"Unleash The Millionaire Course Creator Within" was a two-day grand event hosted by Purushottam Hambarde - India's Millionaire Course Creator Mentor. The event took place at the luxurious 5-star venue, Novotel International Airport, Mumbai.

Approximately 200 people from various parts of India, and even a few from foreign countries, attended this event. All these individuals possessed knowledge, expertise, and experience and were keen on transforming it into a profitable online course. In just two days, they learned a wide range of topics related to creating and launching an online course.

Prominent speakers at the event included Purushottam Hambarde's most successful students: Madhura Girish, Aditi Gupta, Dhana Supriya, Saurav Pal, Yashwant Didwagh, Tirpat Singh, and Sulakshana Kuttikad. They shared their inspiring journeys with the 200 attendees.

Not only that, a popular life and business coach, Sneh Desai, delivered his session from Dubai. Divyanshu Damani, the co-founder, and CEO of Tagmango, also joined to assist course creators in building a thriving business.

Purushottam Hambarde hails from a farming background in a small village called Bijegaon, Nanded District. Three years ago, with only Rs. 60 in his bank account, he started his company CoachEasily, which has now grown to a 10 Crore Coaching Business. His journey has served as an inspiration to over 10 million people.

