India’s Most Advanced Women and Child Care Centre DYU Healthcare Launches In Bangalore

DYU Healthcare, which offers the most advanced medical and cosmetic solutions for women launched its first centre today in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

A woman and child care centre, DYU is a one stop destination for the health needs of a woman covering her entire lifespan from infancy to puberty to menopause. It is India’s first gynaec – cosmetology centre to have all services under one roof.

A luxurious yet affordable healthcare centre, DYU offers world class, USFDA approved medical services which cater to the needs of a modern woman. Founded by Dr Jyoti Bandi and Dr Prashant Gowda who come with more than 30 years of industry experience, DYU healthcare provides the latest medical solutions for PCOD, infertility, weight management, infant care, post-pregnancy care and cosmetic treatments like vaginoplasty, mommy makeover etc. to name a few.

DYU has brought in world’s most advanced smart IVF technology to India that guarantees a high success rate of pregnancy without any side effects. This method is stress free, accurate and digitalised.

Talking about the launch, Dr Jyoti Bandi, founder of DYU Healthcare said, “Women are susceptible to diverse health issues and there is lack of right information and empathetic approach to diagnosis and treatment. DYU Healthcare is an initiative to provide a safe, supportive and comfortable space to women. With the advancement of medical science and availability of treatments like IVF, egg freezing and surrogacy modern Indian women can make informed choices in life. We endeavour to make latest gynaecology, cosmetology, fertility and childcare treatments available and accessible. We want them to feel beautiful and confident at every age and stage of their lives.”

Adding to this, Dr Prashant Gowda said, “We believe that childbirth is a moment of great joy and celebration. Our aim is to support your parenthood journey and make it pleasant and memorable. With a team of highly qualified and trusted doctors, we offer an array of breakthrough treatments designed for children and women. Our medical expertise and comprehensive care include a complete range of OPD services for new-born babies like neonatal consultation, vaccination, nutritional advice, physiotherapy, speech language therapy, developmental assessment and rehabilitation for children aged 0-16. We work hard to ensure the children achieve their optimum potential and the effect of disability minimized, so that they may overcome the barriers that they face in the future.”

The ambience of DYU Healthcare resonates femininity, freedom and parenthood through appealing visuals and art works. The aura and feel of the centre has been created to make children feel happy, active and women feel beautiful complete and peaceful.

The services available at DYU are often seen used by renowned celebrities such as Malaika Arora ,Sania Mirza, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Jessica Benson, Shruti Hasan and more.