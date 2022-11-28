India’s most talented individuals 2022

India has seen the rise of many Young People who have done exceedingly well in their Industry and have even become strong grandmasters of their niche. Following are Few India’s most Talented Individual 2022.

Rajanbir Singh Luthra

Rajanbir Singh Luthra ( Born 26th May 1996 ) is an Indian Content Creator who is about to hit 1 million Followers on Instagram. Rajanbir started his digital journey in the year 2019 and has Worked With Some Top Brands in the world. He always makes sure to timely post content for his audience and keeps his audience engaged. Rajanbir has been an inspiration to many young aspiring Content Creators. The social media sensation is showing no signs of stopping and is persistently building himself up.

Tushar Silawat

Tushar Silwat is one of those few influencers who has Aced the game of content creation. Apart from serving looks on Instagram, Tushar is handling the passion Like no one. He is a Daily Vlogger and Loves Riding Bikes. He got his First Bike KTM at 16, first car at the age of 17 ( Hyundai Verna ), MG At 18 & have recently bought a Home work 1.3 CR. The Content Creator is showing no signs of stopping and is persistently building himself up. His engaging content on social media channel’s will make you crazy about his personality.

Rohit Mavle

Rohit Mavle, also known as foodie_actor_engineer on Instagram, is a qualified Computer Engineer who has been doing professional theatre acting and creating some really amazing content in the food and travel genres. He started by posting food pictures on Instagram and gradually spread across different platforms. Today he has a combined follower base of more than 5 million across all the Social Media Channels. He has reviewed over 1000 Restaurants all across India and travelled across 15 plus States in India.

Insha Warsi

Insha Warmi is one of the Most loved and emerging content creator currently. Insha believes that she can utilize Instagram to bring a positive impact on the audience which she does so. With her Dedication and ability to assess current trends. She is always capable of Creating excellent results on her Social Media Platforms. Insha Warsi is one of the promising names who aspires to establish herself in the Digital World. We are sure that the talented artist has a lot to achieve in the years to come.

Shubhi Bharal

As social media has an ocean of creators, Shubhi bharal ( Born 30th Oct 1994 ) is one of the well-known names who has explored different horizons. Talking about the educational background Shubhi has completed her Bachelor’s in Architectural. Her Journey of Being a Content Creator has been very interesting with lots of hurdles and achivements. Shubhi Bharal is one of the most loved digital content creators who knew how helpful the internet is. Most recommended to checkout her Instagram page.

Gaurav Pawar

Gaurav Pawar is the Founder of Premium Fitness Services providing company ‘Its All About Journey’. Set out to become an engineer, working on his own body made him value health, such that he dropped out of his graduation and pursued a Certification in Personal Training and Nutrition from K11 School of Fitness Sciences. Today he is one of the most sought after Fitness Coach based out of Pune with a strong virtual presence With his innovative approach, Gaurav has not just aided 3500+ clients achieve their body goals but created an ecosystem where health is considered beyond body.

John Lucas

John Lucas is a South African bodybuilder , and actor that has an incredible love for India . He has featured in big budget blockbusters , such as the Kanattica film “Pogaru”. He is well known in the fitness industry for his humble , and charismatic personality , and represents top brands such as , “Jerai fitness” , “ Being strong “ , and “Scitron” supplements. John has also been going viral through his comedic social media reels.

Tanya Singh

Tanya Singh is a 20 Year Content Creator from Delhi who is known for her mesmerizing videos over Social Media Platforms. She is so skilled at what She does that she serves as an example for individuals all around the nation. Her warm personality, Beauty and nature have led to several return business. For collaboration and marketing, several brands approach her. With Passion and dedication, she has accomplished her bucket list and is now adding more things to achieve.

Nuaman Mulla

Nuaman Mulla is an Indian Musical Artist who had formed “REFLECTION” band with a few buddies from school, which is Daman’s first rock band.Reflection is currently a well-known band in South Gujarat and Mumbai.Nuaman Mulla was naturally drawn to the world of music since he was a kid. Nuaman has collaborated with several YouTubers over the years, and have made some incredible music together. He is a rising star in the music industry who is bringing his aspirations to life

Pashwa Shah

Pashwa, or as his fans dub him “Pasho”, is a Bombay Artist who has been making waves in the music industry with his international sound and lyrics, bringing a new dimension to Hip-Hop and R&B in this country. He’s notoriously known to have a bad reputation when it comes to performing on stage; seen getting kicked off stage for “raging too hard”. This controversial nonchalant attitude has lead him to develop a cult-like following with his fans. Despite of his controversial antics, his talent when it comes to music is undeniable and hence puts him on our list as one of the most talented artists out right now.

Kiran Kumar Koduri

Kiran Kumar Koduri is setting a top floor for the young generation with his growth in the Digital world. Kiran Koduri is one of those people who didn’t wait for the opportunity to come instead he created his own. Koduri Kiran Kumar alias Kisrakiran KISRA (KISRA Digital Marketing Pvt Ltd), found by Kiran Kumar Koduri, is a digital marketing and celebrity management & Promoting the Brands, adds platform mainly in the area of Celebrity Management & Influencer marketing.

Tajamul Islam

Tajamul Islam is the CEO of Millionaire Mentors Team an agency that helps companies find their social voices and build their digital brands through micro content and other story telling actions. Just 23 years old Tajamul Islam from Srinagar district of UT of Jammu and Kashmir is spreading magic without any Entrepreneurship course Tajamul islam was born in Srinagar , Jammu and Kashmir 3 July 1997. Kashmir Based entrepreneur, speaker, and Internet personality Tajamul Islam is also a co-founder of the Millionaire Mentors Team.