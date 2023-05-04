India's Write plus AI Launch: Celebrating Heritage and Innovation in AI

India witnessed the biggest Make in India AI launch event of the year, as Write+ AI (www.writeplus.ai) made its debut on 28 April 2023.

The virtual event was attended by more than 250 AI enthusiasts, researchers, and businesses from around the world. The ceremony began with a virtual lamp lighting ceremony, seeking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge.

The event showcased India's rich cultural heritage and its contribution to the world, starting from the world's first university Takshashila to zero by Aryabhatta, which was beautifully captured in a video played by the team. Write+ AI is dedicated to every Indian, every entrepreneur, and every dreamer who wants to create something that will be make this world a better place.

The founders of Write+ AI, Shailesh Jaiswal and Smridhi Seth, paid gratitude to their guru and mentor Shri Jitenn Paull, whose guidance and teachings helped them realize their dreams. Jaiswal is a National Level Research Awardee by the Association of Indian Universities, and Seth is a 2x Gold Medallist awarded by Hon'ble President of India Droupadi Murmu. Paull, a seasoned industry veteran ex- IBM, ex-TCS with over 24 years of experience in India, USA, Australia, Singapore, and UAE has been a guiding force for the young entrepreneurs.

The app was officially launched by Shri Satish Kaushal, Strategy Advisor (GPS), Deloitte, who congratulated the founders and wished them success in their endeavours. Kaushal quoted, “Write+ AI is a panacea for communication issues faced by the corporate world, as it simplifies the process of translating thought processes from local languages to English.”

The event also saw notable speakers, including Shri Ravi Nandan Sinha, Board Member & Director of the MSME Business Forum India; Shri Suresh Mansharamani, Business Coach and Co-founder of Tajurba; Ms. Glorianne Montefrio, founder of 5G Project Management, Dubai; and Shri Sonu Sharma, India's biggest motivational speaker and influencer.

Shri Ravi Nandan Sinha emphasized the importance of Indian values and culture, stating that they should be highlighted more as it makes India unique. Shri Suresh Mansharamani reiterated the significance of the 'Make in India' initiative and how it is essential to build applications that aid the homeland. Ms. Glorianne Montefrio emphasized that Write+ AI is India's answer to ChatGPT, and it is essential to support it to drive innovation and progress. Shri Sonu Sharma reiterated the importance of AI in today's world and how it can positively impact society.

With Write+ AI, businesses can reduce their content creation costs and access customer-specific, personalized content. The tool supports several local Indian languages, including Hindi, Arabic, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Spanish, Tamil & Telugu making it easy for users to work in their preferred language.

Write+ AI's launch is a significant milestone for India's AI industry, and it has the potential to help businesses across industries to adopt AI in their workflows easily. Write+ AI is a testament to India's potential and its contribution to the world of AI.