IndiaShoppe.com: A revolutionary D2C idea providing ayurvedic solutions at your doorstep

Ayurvedic products and solutions have been part of Indian culture and households for centuries. Whether treating minor cuts or injuries or taking care of chronic diseases, the age-old system has solutions for almost every ailment.

This is why the country's total market value of the Ayurveda industry is expected to surpass the INR 1000 billion mark in 2025. The overall trust in Ayurvedic solutions and treatment was regenerated due to the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

Keeping in mind the rich history and cultural importance of Ayurvedic products in the country, there is always the need for having reliable brands that can not only provide solutions (in the form of medicines and preparations) but can also ensure the highest quality of services to the customers. In this context, Indiashoppe.com, a D2C brand aiming to provide Ayurvedic products and solutions at the customers' doorsteps, is one of the most prominent brands.

India Shoppe is all set to disrupt the country's organised Ayurvedic wellness industry, which currently faces several limitations, by collaborating the benefits of integrated supply chain and logistics management besides the production of the highest quality products.

The company has demonstrated stellar growth in the past 4 years and serves around 13000 pin codes across the country. India Shoppe not only aims to be a significant part of the industry but also wishes to ensure that Ayurvedic products get their due in the sector.

An omnichannel retailer catering for the needs of consumers in Tier I and II cities

India Shoppe operates on an omnichannel model that has a strong presence in Tier II and III Cities. Ayurveda product customers are often deprived of high-quality solutions and products. There is often an issue of low-quality products supplied at delayed intervals, which could be a critical issue for the consumers. However, India Shoppe aims to address this issue by catering to customers' needs in major cities by providing Ayurvedic solutions as per their convenience, by following an integrated ecommerce model having more than 800 PUC (Pick Up Centres) and having 50+ physical stores across different locations.

Taking account of different Ayurvedic Solutions

The company aims to manufacture and supply different solutions such as Health, Wellness & Nutrition, Skin Care, Oral Care, Hair Care, Cleaners, Home Products and agriculture care. This implies that India Shoppe can be the ultimate and complete solution to different Ayurvedic needs for an entire family.

Ensuring the highest product quality and ingredients

India Shoppe is one of the few brands in the country that has a transparent approach regarding the quality and ingredients of products used in different medicines and solutions offered. The company takes account of inputs which are compliant with FSSAI & ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition to this, all the products are manufactured after years of extensive research and development. The products are free of artificial or harmful chemicals and are 100% vegetarian.

Concentrating on the highest quality of customer service

As part of the new-age tech companies, India Shoppe puts customer service as one of the most critical offerings to the customers. The company is dedicated to providing the best quality products and is open to suggestions regarding product quality and services offered. The company is keeping in mind the importance of the highest quality of customer service through an impeccable support system.

Tapping the importance of automation of critical factors such as inventory management, logistics, and supply chain management

As a D2C brand, India Shoppe realises the importance of automation and the digitalisation of critical factors of the business. The company has employed the highest standards in inventory management, logistics, and supply chain management. This ensures that the company is in constant touch with the product quality, WIP, and the entire process of supply chain and warehousing streamlined.

Final Word

Ayurvedic products in Indian markets are least marketed yet are demanded heavily due to their medicinal and cultural importance. As a D2C brand, India Shoppe ensures that the highest quality products are supplied to the customers without incurring too much cost (as the intermediaries are eliminated). Furthermore, the customer-centric approach by the company ensures that the high-quality products reach the geographical areas and destinations easily whilst keeping all the concerns and issues of the customers in mind. This initiative by India Shoppe is likely to revolutionise the Ayurvedic and wellness industry of the nation.