Indo-Nepal Production 'Parastree' Will Have Worlwide Release In Hindi and Nepali

India and Nepal always had cordial relations with each other and has been sharing deep cultural and traditional bond since many centuries. Hindi films and Bollywood actors are also loved and deeply admired by Nepali people. Despite all this, co-productions between both the countries rarely happens and it is needless to say that this scenario needs to be changed.

But now Indo-Nepali co-production 'Parastree' is ready to hit the theatres worldwide. 'Parastree' has a unique and a spine-chilling storyline which is deeply seated in the world of crime. The film is made with the noble intention of entertaining both Hindi and Nepali audiences. This co-production is also an effort to set an example for others so that more and more films are produced jointly by both the countries and cultural exchanges can be encouraged through such films.

Notably, 'Parastree' is a erotic crime thriller movie but this it highlights the complexity of human relationships, focusses on how extra marital affairs can sometimes go horribly wrong and turn violent and how people turn cruel and kill in the name of love and lust. Highlighting the treacherous human behaviour, 'Parstree' is a gruesome reminder of how people should not behave with others. 'Parastree' is ready to be released in both Hindi and Nepali languages on 30th June, 2023.

It is interesting to know that this Indo-Nepal production stars artists from both the countries. The film stars Shilpa Mashkey, Koshish Chhetri and Gaurav Bisht in pivotal roles. The film has been produced under the banner of DS Digital and Nendi Creation and had been produced by Sharmila Pandey and co-produced by Pushpraj T. Neupane. Deependra K. Khanal has written the film whereas Sooraj Pandey has brilliantly directed this love, lust and crime saga.

The music of the film has been composed by K. K. Brothers while the songs have been beautifully sung by Kunal Ganjawala, Amit Mishra and Sonal Pardhan. The music of the film has been presented by B4U.

To be released worldwide on 30 June, 2023, film 'Parastree' had been shot in various beautiful locations of Nepal. The makers are gearing up for a worldwide release in a very grand manner. It will be released in 500 screens across the world while if we talk only about India release, it will be released approximately in 350 screens across the country.