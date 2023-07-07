Indore’s Emerging Business Complex Redefines Excellence and Sustainability

One of the most fervently awaited new developments on Indore’s Super Corridor, Veda commune is emerging as a budding epicenter for economic development.

Offering avant-garde infrastructure and world-class amenities, the business complex has quickly become a prime destination for upscale offices and retail brands.

Apart from occupying an enviable position in the heart of the Super Corridor, it provides unparalleled connectivity and visibility as it is surrounded by roads on three sides and faces an expansive two-acre garden.

It is poised between the city and the airport, opening a doorway to both local and international markets. Sustainability, being one of the core values, has been incorporated into the design. Everything from construction and maintenance to renovation and deconstruction has been aimed at being green and eco-friendly to minimize their carbon footprint. Creating environmentally responsible and resource-efficient processes, the complex ensures waste management, water conservation, heat reduction, and open ventilation.

The design is not only oriented toward being aesthetically pleasing but also aims at optimizing productivity and functionality. Its forward-thinking architecture facilitates time management, collaboration and even inculcates a strong sense of community. The complex goes beyond providing exceptional office spaces by offering a wide range of amenities and services to enhance the customer’s experience.

A central atrium area is designated to be a hub for leading brands and showrooms. On-site dining options, cafes, restaurants, and fitness facilities have been provided to elevate the experience of both shoppers and office-goers.

Recognizing the importance of adaptability in today's fast-paced business landscape, the complex offers flexible office spaces to cater to the diverse needs of various businesses. The space has been optimally planned to not only allow maximum versatility when it comes to customization but even allow future expansion according to the business needs. Keeping the client in mind, the space has been organized toward creating a positive and harmonious environment.

In a competitive and stress-inducing professional arena, the design approach is targeted towards helping people unwind and enhancing the office-goers’ health as well as performance. At least half of all offices at the Veda Commune have a private terrace and all offices have been constructed to have free and open ventilation. The usage of glass facades ensures maximum exposure to natural light which creates a pleasant work setting and helps beat the stuffiness and lethargy found in regular workspaces. Not only this, the use of natural light consequently leads to a reduction in the consumption of artificial light hence making the structure even more environment-friendly. Preserving the sanctity of India’s cleanest city, Indore, the Veda Commune has a waste segregation and separation system in place and even encourages recycling and other eco-friendly practices. Even the construction of the buildings was done using non-toxic materials to reduce any negative impacts on the environment and the customers.

Another commitment towards sustainability is the use of a climate-responsive design that minimizes the artificial regulation of temperature. Water conservation is a priority with the implementation of techniques like rainwater harvesting and the incorporation of water-conserving fixtures and fittings. There are designated reception areas and numerous lifts for the service of visitors and office-goers. A secure card-swiping system allows for seamless management of the workforce.

Indore, which is considered the financial and commercial capital of the state, is a burgeoning IT hub where each year more and more tech giants are establishing themselves. These companies need leading-edge infrastructure to accommodate their needs and the Veda commune provides just that. With its unique design and sustainable approach, the Veda Commune is setting a new example for similar future developments. It is a beacon of economic development, growth, and innovation.

