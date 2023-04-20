Indulge in Midweek Luxury: JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts and Spa's Exclusive Getaway Package

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts and Spa, one of the finest resorts in Bengaluru, has announced an exciting new initiative for Mumbaikars.

The "Weekdays are the New Weekends" campaign encourages guests to take advantage of the weekdays and enjoy a mid-week escape with their loved ones, to break the summer monotony.

This exclusive package offers a luxurious stay at the resort, complete with a lavish buffet breakfast and dinner, welcome amenities, sunrise yoga sessions, complimentary local high tea experience, first round of beer and mocktails at the flamingo pool bar, extended checkout time, and departure gifts to guests. It is designed to provide a comprehensive experience that guests can enjoy throughout their stay, from the moment they arrive until their departure.

"We're thrilled to offer this package to our guests and invite them to discover the beauty of a mid-week escape. We're confident that this package will appeal to all types of travellers, whether they're seeking a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a relaxing solo trip," said Ronan Fearon, General Manager of JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts and Spa.

In addition to the package amenities, the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts and Spa offers a range of activities and services that guests can enjoy during their stay. This includes an 18-hole golf course, a world-class spa, multiple dining options, and much more.

General Manager Ronan Fearon said, "We know that weekdays can be busy and stressful, but they don't have to be! We want to encourage Mumbaikars to take a break from the routine and indulge in some much-needed relaxation time. With our exclusive package, we're making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy a memorable and rejuvenating experience with their friends and family."

Mumbaikars can book this package now at the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts and Spa. To make a reservation, visit the hotel's website http://www.jwmarriottgolfshire.com or call +91 80 2801 8000. Additionally, guests can reach out to the hotel's reservation team at jw.blrnh.reservations@marriott.com or call 080 4505 9999.

So, pack your bags and head over to Bengaluru for a mid-week escape with your loved ones. Enjoy the luxury amenities and services of the resort and indulge in some much-needed relaxation time. Book your stay and make the most of this exclusive offer!