Industry Has Changed Since OTT Has Come Into Play.More Horizons Have Opened For Actors.Its Not That Only Stars Rule The Screen Now' Says Nikki Narula

Pursuing fame is the most common reason someone gets into the business of acting. It is awfully rare to find someone who is ready to fall in love with the character.

One such rare artist is renowned actor Nikki Narulaa. She speaks 4 languages and can speak more than 6 dialects including Pakistani, Gujarati, Bengali, Bihari and Punjabi, and is one actor who is constantly working just to love the characters she gets to play.

She played the role of Radio jockey alongside popular actor 'Amit Saadh' and 'Seema Biswas' in Amazon Prime Video trending webseries 'Breathe into the shadows' starring Abhishek Bacchan. "I love getting into the skin of the character. It's an experience I live for. I just love the characters that I play on screen" says Nikki Narulaa.

Nikki Narulaa is known for portraying comic characters and supporting roles in Bollywood films and popular web series. Some of the popular ones are 'Hush Hush' starring Soha Ali Khan directed by Tanuja Chandra, and she has also starred as 'Radha' wife of lead character Kaushal sir in famous TVF web series 'FLAMES' Season 3 on Amazon Prime.

On the big screen, she played the role of Zakir Khan's secretary in the feature film 'Velle' under the banner of Ajay Devgan Films.

Nikki Narulaa further adds that “As far as entertainment is concerned, the industry has changed now because you can see actors ruling the screens, not stars. It is good for me as theatre is my first love, screen is just a glittering gift I enjoy!”

Nikki has a profound screen presence and her amazing acting skills helps her land Commercial Ad films frequently. She is mostly travelling between states for work. She is a regularly featured actor in brand endorsements and is a known face for reputable brands like - Zomato, Poco Phones, Mother Dairy, UpGrad, Dhaara Cooking Oil, Namaste India and HDFC Home Loans amongst many others.

Nikki has been a thorough theatre professional. It’s been more than 7 years since she fell in love with the stage and has performed the Popular Show Run for Your Wife - on 12 different occasions. The same show has also featured veteran bollywood stars and other prolific actors. Casting agencies around the B-Town and in Delhi have bookmarked Nikki Narulaa’s profile and is one of their favourites. Production houses are at times in tussle to figure out schedules to cast Nikki in their projects as she also works hard for her content as an influencer side by side as she believes that influencing and acting have become like hand and glove nowadays.