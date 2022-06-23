Inflow Technologies launches next-gen Cisco Center of Excellence to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies

Inflow, a leading player in the IT Distribution Services market in India and South Asia, in partnership with Cisco launched the next-generation Center of Excellence (CoE) at Inflow’s Bangalore office. The CoE was inaugurated by Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India, and SAARC. With this, Inflow is now the only distributor with a CoE for Cisco Cybersecurity, Enterprise Network, Meraki, UCC, and Data Center Solutions in India. The Centre of Excellence aims to provide partners and customers with the finest experience of Cisco’s solutions and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies.

The Inflow Center of Excellence is created to depict a range of new use cases across Cisco’s portfolios such as SASE, Meraki First, Cisco Catalyst Full Stack, Cloud Conferencing, and Full Stack Observability (FSO), and Hybrid Cloud to help partners showcase the same to their customers. The CoE is a one-stop solution platform that provides customers an immersive experience of Cisco’s advanced cross-architecture solutions. It can model specific, real-time scenarios and offer channel partners a first-hand understanding of these solutions.Channel partners can leverage this resource to add value for their customers and help them capitalize on emerging business opportunities.

Santosh Sankunny, Sr. Vice President of Inflow Technologies, commented, “The Inflow CoE will act as a center to provide solutions based on real world challenges, including providing security and IoT solutions to our channel partners. This is an important step in furthering our overarching dedication to creating a simulated environment to showcase some of the best use cases and evolve with the latest and the most powerful technologies available today. As the need for managing and securing information is modernizing day by day, the Centre of Excellence will help channel partners to drive business value and focus on recognizing the benefits of a secured and reliable approach.”

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India, and SAARC, said, “The past two years have fast-tracked digitization by several years, and many of our customers are turning to cloud-based solutions to transform their businesses at speed and scale. The next-generation center of excellence is a platform to demonstrate to our customers and partners how Cisco’s cloud-delivered solutions enable best-in-class visibility, manageability, security, and connectivity for enterprises. We’re excited to join hands with Inflow Technologies to bring new possibilities of our technology to life.”

About Inflow Technologies:

Inflow Technologies was founded in the year 2005 and is headquartered in Bangalore. A niche player in the IT Distribution Services market in India / South Asia. Inflow Technologies addresses the growing needs of organizations to manage and secure information more effectively and intelligently. The team at Inflow Technologies are well-versed with the latest and the most powerful technologies available today for locating, organizing, managing, retrieving, analysing, protecting, and presenting information.

Being a VAD (Value Add Distributor) we cater to Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Networking, Automatic Identification and Data Capture & POS, Infrastructure & Application Software, Storage Management, Electronic Security products & related Services in South Asia.

We have direct relationships with 55+Global Technology vendors, have a strong channel of 2300+ partners, offering one or more solutions to 20,000+ end customers. Learn More: www.inflowtechnologies.com