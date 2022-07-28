Influencer Karishma Rawat's notion of self-growth is leading people towards a positive life

No, there is absolutely nothing wrong with caring about others. You should do it. But not at the expense of your own peace of mind! And to elucidate the same, influencer Karishma Rawat has come to our rescue.

Karishma Rawat is robustly promoting the idea of self-love and self-growth. She started a small drive on Instagram called #SelfGrowthWithKarishma, where she aims to share uplifting messages written by her and others that bring you peace of mind. All these quotes are so powerful and inspiring. Karishma has already posted 27 videos of this initiative, and all of these have reached people in thousands.

Lately, almost everything on Karishma Rawat's social media seems like a lesson from the book of self-growth. "We have all heard the saying that “Hurt people, hurt people”. But I also believe in the saying that “Healed people, heal people”. So commit to you healing, nurture yourself with experiences that help you grow, and tomorrow you never know, how many people you end up helping, because you decided to be the best version of yourself.” This is a message written by Karishma, which surely makes one reflect on their choices.

All the uplifting content that she is posting about self-love and self-growth is being cherished by people. They are finding Karishma's words a shining beacon of hope that will help them vitalize their lives. If you too are looking for some motivation, follow her on Instagram at @karishmarawat.

Karishma Rawat is a social media diva! Not only is she nurturing self-growth but also encouraging people to make conscious fashion choices. You might already admire her for her unmatched fashion taste. After all, Karishma Rawat is a credible style icon!

As a fashion and lifestyle blogger, the influencer has already been featured in publications such as GQ, Grazia, and Cosmopolitan. Karishma has also walked the ramp for Samant Chauhan at Lakme Fashion Week and recently has been a part of panel of noteworthy creators of India on Pinterest India's first Creators Day. She has been in this industry for over 11 years and has a very illustrious work profile.

We hope that, no matter what, Karishma Rawat keeps inculcating the seeds of self-growth. Her videos and words are an inspiration to us!